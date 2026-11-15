Geopolitics & tennis: Belarus’ Sabalenka’s tirade in Svitolina clash goes viral

Recent geopolitical events have ensured that a Ukrainian taking on a Russian or Belarussian acquires additional context apart from being a purely sporting contest.

Elina Svitolina has never been reluctant to voice her opinion on the invasion of her country by Russia, an operation facilitated by Belarus. Hence, the league encounter between Svitolina and Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA Tour Finals wasn’t going to be just another match.

A video has surfaced on social media showing world number two Sabalenka angrily gesturing and swearing in Russian during her 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 defeat. Some have interpreted the tirade as an insult towards Svitolina or Ukrainians in general, but the Belarusian later linked it to her frustration and the behaviour of a section of the fans at the season-ending championships at Indian Wells.