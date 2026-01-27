This Grand Slam champion had tennis’ Notting Hill-esque love story: she married her fan seeking a selfie at Central Park, also a fashion executive

Venezuela-born Spanish former tennis star Garbine Muguruza, who won both Wimbledon and French Open, announced she had become a mother as she and fashion executive husband Arthur Borges, welcomed their first born.

Tennis World rewound to their whirlwind romance that had started on the sidelines of the US Open. The former World No 1 had been competing at the US Open one year when she was approached by a fan who just wanted to greet her and wish her good luck. That was Borges, Tennis World narrated of the Notting Hill-esque love story.

“We always joke about it, it’s like a Hollywood movie, it’s a crazy story. We met in the street in New York, it was love at first sight. It was one of those boring days, I didn’t know what to do, so I go for a walk on Central Park as well, and I just bumped into him. I was just like: ‘Wait a minute, you’re very handsome, who are you?’ And he’s a tennis fan, so he recognized me and said: ‘Hey, good luck.’ And that’s it, that was enough,” the 2017 Wimbledon champion had said in one of her interviews from 2024.

The former two-time Grand Slam champion, last played a match on the Tour in February 2023, and officially retired from pro tennis in April 2024. Post that she tied the knot with her long-time partner Borges, who is a New York-based fashion executive and designer withTom Ford, and they had Marcos last week.

“Our little miracle. Marcos Borges Muguruza marks one week since his arrival,” the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon champion Muguruza wrote on Instagram. The couple are a celebrity couple back in Spain now, and their lives followed keenly by tabloids.

Since retiring, Muguruza has remained in tennis and now serves as the joint tournament director at the WTA Finals and the Madrid Open with Feliciano Lopez.