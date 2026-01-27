This Grand Slam champion had tennis’ Notting Hill-esque love story: she married her fan seeking a selfie at Central Park, also a fashion executive

Garbine Muguruza announced she had become a first-time mother

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action. (PHOTO: Reuters)FILE PHOTO: Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action. (PHOTO: Reuters)

Venezuela-born Spanish former tennis star Garbine Muguruza, who won both Wimbledon and French Open, announced she had become a mother as she and fashion executive husband Arthur Borges, welcomed their first born.

Tennis World rewound to their whirlwind romance that had started on the sidelines of the US Open. The former World No 1 had been competing at the US Open one year when she was approached by a fan who just wanted to greet her and wish her good luck. That was Borges, Tennis World narrated of the Notting Hill-esque love story.

“We always joke about it, it’s like a Hollywood movie, it’s a crazy story. We met in the street in New York, it was love at first sight. It was one of those boring days, I didn’t know what to do, so I go for a walk on Central Park as well, and I just bumped into him. I was just like: ‘Wait a minute, you’re very handsome, who are you?’ And he’s a tennis fan, so he recognized me and said: ‘Hey, good luck.’ And that’s it, that was enough,” the 2017 Wimbledon champion had said in one of her interviews from 2024.

The former two-time Grand Slam champion, last played a match on the Tour in February 2023, and officially retired from pro tennis in April 2024. Post that she tied the knot with her long-time partner Borges, who is a New York-based fashion executive and designer withTom Ford, and they had Marcos last week.

“Our little miracle. Marcos Borges Muguruza marks one week since his arrival,” the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon champion Muguruza wrote on Instagram. The couple are a celebrity couple back in Spain now, and their lives followed keenly by tabloids.

Since retiring, Muguruza has remained in tennis and now serves as the joint tournament director at the WTA Finals and the Madrid Open with Feliciano Lopez.

 

India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India's powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt makes history as MI power past RCB and return to winning ways
Mumbai Indians Nat-Sciver Brunt became the first centurion in WPL history during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)

India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
How Trump is driving de-dollarisation, and contributing to the gold surge
trump de-dollarisation
Adani lawyers seek time until January 30 to update US court on talks with SEC
Adani
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
UAE businessman announces Rs 12 lakh marriage grant to employees, double if couples have kids within 2 years
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a UAE businessman and serves as the chairman of Al Habtoor Group and Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Company
Cake, fruits, plenty of love: Man's sweet 'birthday party' for baby elephant in Assam goes viral; watch
baby elephant momo's birthday in Assam
Smriti Irani writes: Don't bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
India EU
This is what happens to the body if you jump 50 times every morning for a week
jumping
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
