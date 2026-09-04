Gael Monfils had no Grand Slams, but he leaves a legacy

No Grand Slam final in 22 years. No win against a Big Three member — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic — at a major. Gael Monfils has hardly had stats by his side. He has had style, spunk and athletic pizzazz to be loved globally anyway.

World No. 14 Learner Tien faced Monfils in Montreal last month and queued up among fans for his autograph. Tien hoped to get to play against the ‘Flying Frenchman’ one more time. He got his wish in New York on Friday.

The American sped to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Monfils in 2 hours and 17 minutes. He said sorry afterwards for “dropshotting so much” in the 40-year-old’s last US Open, and Grand Slam, outing.

The apology perhaps was meant more for the crowd, who came out to watch Monfils’ outrageously inventive stroke-making. Even at the fag end of his career, he has the legs and wrist to deceive opponents and enthral spectators; ask Dani Vallejo.

The Paraguayan was trailing Monfils two sets to one in the first round. At 0-1, 15-30 in the fourth set, he unleashed stinging crosscourt shots on both ends amid a laborious rally. Vallejo could be forgiven for thinking he had won the rally, but ‘Slider-Man’ had other ideas.

Scampering across from his backhand, Monfils slapped a deep forehand at full stretch before springing off his feet to launch a sucker-punching winner while airborne. The shot evoked awe and delight in equal measure and a YouTube commenter aptly described it as “a slam dunk from the baseline”. The cherry on top was winning the match on his 40th birthday, with fans singing ‘Happy Birthday’ during his on-court interview.

Gael Monfils, of France, holds up a gift presented to him after his match against Learner Tien, of the United States, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Gael Monfils, of France, holds up a gift presented to him after his match against Learner Tien, of the United States, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Tied to knots

But in Round 2, Tien did not allow Monfils enough breathing space for his acrobatics. As a result, while “La Monf” still entertained his audience, he could not turn back the clock in terms of breathtaking shots.

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“You always want to give a little bit more, you want to stay a little bit more,” he told reporters. “I gave my absolute all, but Learner was a really tough one tonight.”

Monfils, like Stan Wawrinka who similarly ended his Grand Slam journey three days back, was unlucky to have his peak years coincide with those of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray. Unlike Wawrinka, Monfils could not challenge the big guns at Slams. However, he still managed to carve his niche with a unique playing style that garnered 13 ATP titles — the last one coming at the age of 38.

Monfils first visited Flushing Meadows as a 17-year-old to compete in the boys’ singles category. He has since cultivated a special relationship with the New York crowd, which he deems his second-most favourite after Paris. “I want to thank you all,” he said to the crowd on Friday. “It has been a helluva long ride. I felt all the love and I can tell you that you guys are up there, so thank you so much.”

Impact on tennis

Peers recognise the dazzling impact Monfils is going to leave on tennis. As the sport got increasingly physical and players began relying on near-mechanic hitting muscle, the former world No. 6 kept up his commitment to viewers. He has repeatedly chosen the spectacular over the prudent, even if it means putting the point at stake. Tweeners, no-look drop shots and leaping overheads have been commonplace in his matches, bringing smiles on faces amid the rigmarole of elite sport.

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Djokovic has called him “one of the best athletes” he’s ever seen; Naomi Osaka is inspired by the Black Frenchman’s trailblazing efforts, placing him alongside the Williams sisters in that regard.

Not everyone is a fan though. Some believe Monfils failed to live up to potential, comparing his achievements with wife Elina Svitolina’s. He has known better than to heed their opinions. “My wife looks super professional in a way and me, I don’t look professional in a way. But that’s not really the case because I have my work ethic. The only thing I want is for people to never forget that to succeed or whatever, you don’t have to listen to other people,” he told The Guardian in a 2024 interview.

Having opted for an unconventional approach to his tennis, Monfils has surprised one and all with his post-retirement plans too. He is taking up an office job in finance after hanging up his racquet at the end of the year. “I will work in finance. I already signed to work in wealth management in a Swiss company,” he said after his major farewell.

Monfils did not let others decide what he should or should not dream about in his playing days. He is not in the mood to change that after the sun sets.