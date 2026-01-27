From Carlos Alcaraz to the fairway: Juan Carlos Ferrero begins new chapter as golfer Angel Aroya’s mental coach

Juan Carlos Ferrero explained that his entry into the world of golf came through conversations with Juan Ochoa, Aroya’s coach.

google-preferred-btn
A week after his separation from Alcarazwas confirmed, Ferrero had acknowledged that differences over a new contract between the two teams had played a role in bringing the association to an end. (Reuters Photo)A week after his separation from Alcarazwas confirmed, Ferrero had acknowledged that differences over a new contract between the two teams had played a role in bringing the association to an end. (Reuters Photo)

The end of the 2025 tennis season was marked by a high-profile split between Juan Carlos Ferrero and Carlos Alcaraz, one of the most successful player–coach partnerships in recent years. A week after the separation was confirmed, Ferrero had acknowledged that differences over a new contract between the two teams had played a role in bringing the association to an end.

Just over a month later, Ferrero embarked on an unexpected new chapter – away from the tennis court. The former French Open champion joined Spanish golfer Angel Aroya’s team earlier this month, describing the move as a necessary “change of scenery” after his long and intense stint alongside Alcaraz.

“After what happened with Carlos, ultimately it’s about a change of scenery, something that I think is necessary, especially for a while,” Ferrero told TenGolf, reflecting on the transition

Ferrero explained that his entry into the world of golf came through conversations with Juan Ochoa, Aroya’s coach, who offered him the opportunity to explore the demands of elite golf and assess where his experience could add value.

“I spoke with Juan Ochoa, Ángel’s coach, and they gave me a bit of an opportunity to delve a little deeper into the world of golf and see what is needed and required to compete at the highest level,” Ferrero said. “It’s a trial period, but I’m enjoying it. I must say I’m comfortable.”

While golf is a different sport with its own technical nuances, Ferrero believes his role with Aroya is primarily focused on the mental and emotional dimensions of performance – an area where his years on the tennis tour give him a unique perspective.

“My assistance with Ángel is mainly at a mental level – emotional management – which is very important in golf,” Ferrero said. “I think players are very accustomed to hitting very good shots, and when they hit a bad one, they punish themselves a lot. That’s an area where a lot of work can be done.”

Story continues below this ad

Ferrero’s comments underline the psychological parallels between tennis and golf – two individual sports where momentum can shift rapidly and where the ability to reset after mistakes often defines outcomes. Even as he adapts to his new surroundings, Ferrero admitted that distancing himself from Alcaraz’s matches has not been easy. Watching the world No. 1 compete without being part of the coaching box has brought mixed emotions.

“It’s tough when you see Carlos competing, and you see your whole team sitting in the players’ box. It’s not easy, what you feel,” Ferrero said. “I’m pleased with how he’s been playing and with the fact that he hasn’t dropped a set yet. He’s at a high level.”

Despite stepping back from the tour for now, Ferrero made it clear that tennis remains central to his life. He continues to work at his academy and revealed that interest from the professional circuit has not waned.

“It is clear that in the end, tennis is my life and will continue to be,” he said. “I am still working in my tennis academy, and I am also receiving quite a few offers from the men’s and even women’s circuits.” For the moment, however, Ferrero appears content exploring a different competitive landscape – one where the fairway has replaced the baseline, but the mental battles remain just as demanding.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt makes history as MI power past RCB and return to winning ways
Mumbai Indians Nat-Sciver Brunt became the first centurion in WPL history during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
Adani lawyers seek time until January 30 to update US court on talks with SEC
Adani
When 1,200 prisoners took control of a jail, and an IPS officer broke protocol
chhapra jail
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
rang de basanti at 20
Waheeda Rehman 'warned' Aamir Khan about her weight during Rang De Basanti: 'Mujhe patak mat dena'
During an exclusive interview with SCREEN, veteran actor Waheeda Rehman opened up about shooting her iconic film Rang De Basanti with Aamir Khan, as the film clocks 20 years of its release today.
'They will wipe us out': Why the ‘Godfather of AI’ now regrets his life’s work
Godfather of AI
How an act of kindness on a flight gave this Indian-origin Google scientist a 'second set of parents' in Japan
The relationship continued to grow across borders
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
India EU
Aamir Khan pinpoints 'red flags' in him that caused his divorces, failed marriages: 'Whenever I was upset or hurt...'
Aamir Khan
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
Advertisement
Jan 27: Latest News