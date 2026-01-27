From Carlos Alcaraz to the fairway: Juan Carlos Ferrero begins new chapter as golfer Angel Aroya’s mental coach

The end of the 2025 tennis season was marked by a high-profile split between Juan Carlos Ferrero and Carlos Alcaraz, one of the most successful player–coach partnerships in recent years. A week after the separation was confirmed, Ferrero had acknowledged that differences over a new contract between the two teams had played a role in bringing the association to an end.

Just over a month later, Ferrero embarked on an unexpected new chapter – away from the tennis court. The former French Open champion joined Spanish golfer Angel Aroya’s team earlier this month, describing the move as a necessary “change of scenery” after his long and intense stint alongside Alcaraz.

“After what happened with Carlos, ultimately it’s about a change of scenery, something that I think is necessary, especially for a while,” Ferrero told TenGolf, reflecting on the transition

Ferrero explained that his entry into the world of golf came through conversations with Juan Ochoa, Aroya’s coach, who offered him the opportunity to explore the demands of elite golf and assess where his experience could add value.

“I spoke with Juan Ochoa, Ángel’s coach, and they gave me a bit of an opportunity to delve a little deeper into the world of golf and see what is needed and required to compete at the highest level,” Ferrero said. “It’s a trial period, but I’m enjoying it. I must say I’m comfortable.”

While golf is a different sport with its own technical nuances, Ferrero believes his role with Aroya is primarily focused on the mental and emotional dimensions of performance – an area where his years on the tennis tour give him a unique perspective.

“My assistance with Ángel is mainly at a mental level – emotional management – which is very important in golf,” Ferrero said. “I think players are very accustomed to hitting very good shots, and when they hit a bad one, they punish themselves a lot. That’s an area where a lot of work can be done.”

Ferrero’s comments underline the psychological parallels between tennis and golf – two individual sports where momentum can shift rapidly and where the ability to reset after mistakes often defines outcomes. Even as he adapts to his new surroundings, Ferrero admitted that distancing himself from Alcaraz’s matches has not been easy. Watching the world No. 1 compete without being part of the coaching box has brought mixed emotions.

“It’s tough when you see Carlos competing, and you see your whole team sitting in the players’ box. It’s not easy, what you feel,” Ferrero said. “I’m pleased with how he’s been playing and with the fact that he hasn’t dropped a set yet. He’s at a high level.”

Despite stepping back from the tour for now, Ferrero made it clear that tennis remains central to his life. He continues to work at his academy and revealed that interest from the professional circuit has not waned.

“It is clear that in the end, tennis is my life and will continue to be,” he said. “I am still working in my tennis academy, and I am also receiving quite a few offers from the men’s and even women’s circuits.” For the moment, however, Ferrero appears content exploring a different competitive landscape – one where the fairway has replaced the baseline, but the mental battles remain just as demanding.