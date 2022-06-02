scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 02, 2022
French Open 2022 Women’s Semifinal Live Score: Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina

French Open 2022 Live Score: World No 1 Iga Swiatek will meet Daria Kasatkina, followed by the second semifinal between Coco Gauff and Martina Trevisan.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 2, 2022 6:13:38 pm
French Open 2022 Women’s Singles Semifinals Live Score: World number one Iga Swiatek will take on Daria Kasatkina in the first semifinal of the women’s singles competition. Swiatek, who turned 21 on Tuesday, is on the longest unbeaten run in the women’s tour since Serena Williams bagged 34 victories in succession in 2013.

Meanwhile, it will be Kasatkina’s maiden Grand Slam semifinal. In the second semi-final between Coco Gauff and Martina Trevisan. French Open 2022 Women’s Singles Semifinals Live:

Live Blog

18:04 (IST)02 Jun 2022
French Open Semifinal: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the women's singles semifinals. World No 1 IgaSwiatek will take on Daria Kasatkina in the first semifinal, while Coco Gauff will lock horns against Martina Trevisan.

The women’s singles final contenders will be decided on Thursday with both semi-finals taking place on Court Philippe-Chatrier. World No 1 Iga Swiatek will meet Daria Kasatkina, followed by the second semi-final between Coco Gauff and Martina Trevisan.

In the mixed doubles final, Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen will take on No 2 seeds Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof.

India’s Rohan Bopanna will be in action in the men’s doubles semifinal. Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop will lock horns with Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer in the first of the men’s doubles semifinals. In the second semifinal, Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek will be up against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

