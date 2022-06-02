French Open 2022 Women’s Semifinal Live Score: Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina

Iga Swiatek to lock horns with Daria Kasatkina; Coco Gauff will be up against Martina Trevisan

The women’s singles final contenders will be decided on Thursday with both semi-finals taking place on Court Philippe-Chatrier. World No 1 Iga Swiatek will meet Daria Kasatkina, followed by the second semi-final between Coco Gauff and Martina Trevisan.

In the mixed doubles final, Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen will take on No 2 seeds Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof.

India’s Rohan Bopanna will be in action in the men’s doubles semifinal. Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop will lock horns with Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer in the first of the men’s doubles semifinals. In the second semifinal, Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek will be up against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.