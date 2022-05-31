French Open: Swiatek drops set, extends win streak

Iga Swiatek’s 20-set winning streak ended. Doesn’t matter, because her run of consecutive match victories is now up to 32.

The No. 1-ranked Swiatek shook off an uncharacteristically problematic stretch and came back to beat 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen of China 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-2 Monday in the fourth round at Roland Garros.

Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, took leads of 3-0 and 5-2 in the first set but couldn’t close it out, wasting five set points in all. In the tiebreaker, Swiatek claimed five consecutive points to lead 5-2 — and the 74th-ranked Zheng responded by reeling off the next five points.

That was the first set ceded by Swiatek since April 23.

Zheng’s movement was not as good at the start of the second set and she took a medical timeout to have her upper right leg taped while down 3-0. Swiatek grabbed eight straight games to own the second set and take a 2-0 lead in the third and would not let the lead slip away.

The best find a way 💪@iga_swiatek completes the final eight, battling by Zheng 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-2 and extending her win streak to 32 matches#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/R5tEWLqiDa — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2022

When it ended, she screamed “Come on!” and shook her right fist.

Swiatek has not lost a match since February, earning five consecutive titles. No woman has produced more wins in a row since Serena Williams had a 34-match streak end in 2013.

Swiatek’s quarterfinal opponent will be 11th-seeded Jessica Pegula of the United States.