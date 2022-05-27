French Open: Sasnovich ousts another GS champion, Leylah Fernandez advances

May 27, 2022 8:02:22 pm
Aliaksandra Sasnovich eliminated a Grand Slam champion for the second straight match to reach the fourth round at the French Open.
The 47th-ranked Belarusian beat three-time major champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-6 (5) at Court Simonne Mathieu.
Sasnovich had defeated reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round.
She next faces Italian player Martina Trevisan, whose best result at a Grand Slam was the quarterfinals at Roland Garros two years ago.
Coco Gauff reached the fourth round at the French Open by beating Kaia Kanepi.
The 18-year-old Gauff, the youngest remaining woman in the draw, defeated the 36-year-old Kanepi, the oldest remaining woman, 6-3, 6-4.
The young American is trying to improve on her quarterfinal run at Roland Garros a year ago.
Gauff had six aces — and five double-faults — while her Estonian opponent made 29 unforced errors. The teenager has not dropped a set in her first three matches.
Gauff next faces No. 31 Elise Mertens.
U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez has reached the fourth round at the French Open for the first time.
The 19-year-old Canadian beat Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 at Court Philippe Chatrier.
The 17th-seeded Fernandez broke Bencic in the 11th game of the deciding set and served out the match. She had saved two set points in the opener.
Fernandez next faces 20-year-old Amanda Anisimova, who reached the Roland Garros semifinals in 2019.
The best result by a Canadian woman at the French Open was Eugenie Bouchard making the semifinals in 2014.
Amanda Anisimova moved into the fourth round of the French Open when Karolina Muchova stopped playing after hurting her right ankle.
The 27th-seeded Anisimova, an American who reached the Roland Garros semifinals at the age of 17 in 2019, was leading 6-7 (7), 6-2, 3-0 when Muchova walked to the net to concede the match.
Muchova twisted her right foot while serving at 2-all in the second set. She went to the sideline during that game to get checked on by a doctor and a trainer, who taped up the ankle.
When play resumed after the medical timeout, Muchova dropped seven games in a row before retiring from the match.
Anisimova eliminated four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the first round.
