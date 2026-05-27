French Open: Days after prize money protest, Sabalenka wears jewellery worth Rs 97 lakh on court

World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka walked onto court at Roland Garros wearing jewellery valued at more than £75,000 (approx Rs 97 lakh) — just days after joining leading players in pushing for a larger share of Grand Slam revenues and improved prize money distribution for lower-ranked professionals.

The Belarusian, who opened her French Open campaign with a straight-sets win over Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, sported diamond-and-garnet necklaces and earrings reportedly supplied by New York luxury jeweller Material Good. The jewellery was worth more than the prize money earned by players who exited in the first round.

Telegraph Sport reported ‘it has provided three necklaces and a pair of earrings worth a total of $148,000 for the tournament’. “Sabalenka elected not to wear the third necklace on court yesterday (Tuesday). The jewellery, which has been designed to coordinate with the Belarusian’s black-and-red Nike dress, includes over 200 carats of garnets and 23 carats of diamonds,” the daily reported.