French Open runner-up Tsitsipas stunned in Wimbledon first round

Tsitsipas lost in the first round at Wimbledon for the third time in four appearances.

French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas has been upset in the first round at Wimbledon by Frances Tiafoe of the United States.

The 57th-ranked Tiafoe applied pressure by charging the net often and won 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. He had been 0-11 previously against players ranked in the top five.

Tiafoe won 24 points at the net and saved all seven break points he faced.

Tsitsipas was seeded third and had won more matches than any other player on the men’s tour this year. He reached his first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros this month before squandering a two-set lead in the final against Novak Djokovic.

Former 2-time champ Kvitova loses at Wimbledon

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has been eliminated in the first round by American Sloane Stephens, 6-3, 6-4.

Stephens, a former top 10 player now ranked 73rd, committed only 14 unforced errors. Her best showing at Wimbledon was in 2013, when she reached the quarterfinals.

Kvitova was seeded 10th and won the tournament in 2011 and 2014.