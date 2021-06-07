scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 07, 2021
Most read

French Open: India’s campaign ends as Bopanna crashes out in men’s doubles

Rohan Bopanna and Franko Skugor went down 5-7, 3-6 to Spain's Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez in a men's doubles quarter-final that lasted one hour and 17 minutes.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 7, 2021 9:40:37 pm
Rohan Bopanna and his partner had received a walkover in the pre-quarters. (File)

India’s campaign in the French Open came to an end as Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Franko Skugor lost their men’s doubles quarterfinal here on Monday.

The 41-year-old Bopanna and Skugor went down 5-7 3-6 to the Spanish duo of Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez in a match that lasted one hour and 17 minutes.

The unseeded Indo-Croat pairing had received a walkover in the pre-quarters on Sunday against Netherlands’ Matwe Middelkoop and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Last week, Divij Sharan and Ankita Raina had lost their opening round matches of men’s and women’s doubles events respectively

In the singles events, Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Guneswaran and Ankita had failed to enter the main draw.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs Qatar
IND vs QAT in pics: India lose 0-1 to Qatar in World Cup qualifying round match
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 07: Latest News