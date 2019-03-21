French Open prize money increases by eight percent from 2018

Toggle Menu
French Open prize money will increase by 8 percent at this year's tournament to 42.661 million euros ($48.6 million).

French Open prize money will increase by 8 percent. (AP Photo)

The French Tennis Federation says the men’s and women’s champions will receive 2.3 million euros ($2.62 million), an increase of 4.55 percent from last year. Runners-up will receive 1.18 million euros ($1.34 million), a 5.36 percent increase.

The biggest jump was 15 percent for those reaching the first round. They now get 46,000 euros (about $52,000), while quarterfinalists get roughly 9 percent more at 415,000 euros ($473,000).

Players who go out in the third round of qualifying, failing to make the main draw, will receive 24,000 euros ($27,000), an increase of 14.29 percent.

The men’s and women’s doubles champions will get 580,000 euros ($660,000) and finalists 290,000 euros ($330,000) _ both receiving about 3.5 percent more than last year.

