French Open faces player protest over prize money dispute

Several of the world’s leading tennis players are preparing to stage a symbolic protest during the upcoming French Open amid growing frustration over how Grand Slam revenues are shared with athletes.
According to a report in The Guardian, players are considering a “work-to-rule” approach during Roland Garros, which begins on Sunday. Rather than refusing to play, the idea is to scale back everything around the matches – from media duties to promotional appearances – and stick only to the minimum requirements laid down by tournament rules.
That could include shortening press conferences to around 15 minutes and avoiding non-essential commitments away from the court. The report added that players believe they would avoid sanctions as long as they continue to fulfil mandatory obligations, including short post-match interviews with official broadcasters.
The discontent has reportedly been building for more than a year, with many of the game’s leading names involved in discussions with all four Grand Slams. Among those understood to be part of the movement are Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff.
At the heart of the issue is a growing feeling among players that Grand Slams are generating record revenues without increasing prize money at the same pace. While the French Open increased its total prize pool by 9.5 percent this year, players reportedly remain unhappy with the share of tournament income going back to competitors.
Roland Garros generated €395 million in revenue last year, a rise of 14 percent, but prize money increased by only 5.4 percent. That reportedly leaves players receiving about 14.3 percent of the tournament’s total revenue. Players are believed to be pushing for a model closer to ATP and WTA Tour events, where around 22 percent of revenue is distributed as prize money.
The concerns stretch beyond Paris. According to the report, players are also unhappy with Wimbledon’s financial structure. The All England Club’s revenue has reportedly grown from around £165 million in 2015 to more than £420 million last year. Although prize money at Wimbledon has doubled during that period – rising from £26.5 million to £53.5 million – the players’ overall share of tournament revenue is believed to have fallen by roughly 20 percent.
Plans to expand Wimbledon have only added to the tensions. The All England Club hopes to increase daily attendance by another 10000 spectators if its redevelopment plans are approved, and there are suggestions that player protests could take place during this year’s Championships.
Alongside concerns over prize money, players are also pushing for improved pension structures, stronger welfare measures and a greater voice in scheduling decisions.
During the Italian Open in Rome, Sabalenka and Gauff acknowledged the possibility of stronger collective action in the future. However, Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu distanced themselves from any talk of a strike.
Former ATP player and ex-WTA chief executive Larry Scott is reportedly advising the players during negotiations. He is expected to meet French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton and tournament director Amélie Mauresmo later this week.