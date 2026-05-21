French Open faces player protest over prize money dispute

Roland Garros generated €395 million in revenue last year, a rise of 14 percent, but prize money increased by only 5.4 percent. (AP)

Several of the world’s leading tennis players are preparing to stage a symbolic protest during the upcoming French Open amid growing frustration over how Grand Slam revenues are shared with athletes.

According to a report in The Guardian, players are considering a “work-to-rule” approach during Roland Garros, which begins on Sunday. Rather than refusing to play, the idea is to scale back everything around the matches – from media duties to promotional appearances – and stick only to the minimum requirements laid down by tournament rules.

That could include shortening press conferences to around 15 minutes and avoiding non-essential commitments away from the court. The report added that players believe they would avoid sanctions as long as they continue to fulfil mandatory obligations, including short post-match interviews with official broadcasters.