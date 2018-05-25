French Open: Petra Kvitova not in favour of Serena Williams seeding

Serena Williams returns back to action after a 14-month absence. (Source: Reuters) Serena Williams returns back to action after a 14-month absence. (Source: Reuters)

Even though long-time rival Maria Sharapova said she was in favour of a special seeding for Serena Williams at the French Open, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said that the tournament was right to not award Serena the same.

Playing Grand Slam for the first time since winning Australian Open in 2017, former World No. 1 Serena, who took a break to give birth to her daughter, dropped her ranking to 453.

When Kvitova, who was off the tour for six months last year after suffering knife wounds fighting off a burglar at her home, was asked if French Open should have given Serena a special seeding, she replied, “I don’t really think so. I know from my perspective that when I came back I didn’t really feel like a player who is top 20.”

“So, yeah, I was seeded, but because of the points which I earned in the end of the year before. So it was a little bit different situation, but I don’t really think that should be the rule for this.”

Serena has received a lot of support from Donald Trump’s daught Ivanka, who termed French Open’s decision to not award Serena seeding as ‘ridiculous.’ “This is ridiculous,” tweeted Trump. “@SerenaWilliams is a formidable athlete (best ever!) and loving new mother. No person should ever be penalized professionally for having a child! The #WTA should change this rule immediately. #FrenchOpen.”

Sharapova also came out in support of her long-time rival and said, “It’s a tough call, I would like to see that change. I think that would be nice.”

