French Open, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Score Updates: Chapter 59 in Nadal and Djokovic rivalry

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the highly anticipated quarterfinal clash between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. The scheduling of the biggest showpiece tennis match of the year has come into question considering it can be hugely significant in declaring a favourite. Djokovic would prefer the slower and cooler conditions of the night, while Nadal would rather play in the day. In fact, the Spaniard does not believe claycourt tennis should be played at night at all. “I don’t like night session on clay. I am very clear with that,” he told reporters following his third-round win last week. (READ MORE)