French Open, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Score Updates: Chapter 59 in Nadal and Djokovic rivalry

French Open, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Tennis Live Score Streaming Updates: This French Open is the first Grand Slam tournament in a year with both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in the field. And anyone who enjoys men’s tennis — or, indeed, sports — should be thrilled that those two titans of the game will face each other for a record 59th time.
Is it a shame Tuesday night’s match is “only” a quarterfinal, instead of something with more at stake? Perhaps. Will that dissuade anyone from watching from afar or dull the atmosphere that’ll envelop Court Philippe Chatrier? Doubtful. So enjoy the game and follow Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal live coverage below.
The pair is also embroiled in the Grand Slam race that has dominated the narrative in men’s tennis in recent years. Nadal holds the all-time record with 21 Majors at the moment, and Djokovic and Federer are right behind him with 20. (READ MORE)
Serbia superstar Novak Djokovic insisted that there are no secrets when it comes to playing Nadal. "He knows my game, I know his game. There are no secrets. It's always a physical battle against him. Let the better player win."
The 2022 Roland Garros quarterfinal will be the 59th edition of what is already the longest open-era rivalry in men’s tennis. Djokovic slightly edges the head-to-head 30-28, but Nadal has won seven of their nine previous meetings at the French Open, and 19 of their 27 matches on clay.
As we speak, the quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev is going down to the wire with both men having won 2 sets each and the fifth set ongoing.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the highly anticipated quarterfinal clash between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. The scheduling of the biggest showpiece tennis match of the year has come into question considering it can be hugely significant in declaring a favourite. Djokovic would prefer the slower and cooler conditions of the night, while Nadal would rather play in the day. In fact, the Spaniard does not believe claycourt tennis should be played at night at all. “I don’t like night session on clay. I am very clear with that,” he told reporters following his third-round win last week. (READ MORE)