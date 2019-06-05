French Open 2019: Nicolas Mahut’s son hugs emotional dad after third round defeat, video goes viral

Advertising

An emotional video emerged from the ongoing French Open after Nicolas Mahut saw a defeat in the third round to Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer. The emotional French star, who was being given a standing ovation by the home crowd, was consoled by his son who ran towards him to give him a hug.

Following his 3-6, 7-6, 6-4, 7-6 loss in a fiercely contested contest on the new Court Simonne Mathieu in Paris, Mahut found himself in tears while packing his bags. Seeing this, his 7-year-old son Natanel charged on to the court to give his father a hug.

You maybe already saw this.

Tennis player Mahut losing at Roland Garros in front of his family, breaks down in tears.

His kid runs on court to hug him.

His opponent Mayer getting emotional. Father and son walk away hand in hand. Losing, winning, living.pic.twitter.com/YOE3ohKVGJ — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) 4 June 2019

The video was shared by Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri, with the clip reaching 426,000 views in less than 24 hours. The video also shows Mayer tearing up watching the father-son duo walk off the court to a standing ovation from the crowd. Mayer went on to lose in the following round to Roger Federer.

Natanel had already run up to his father in the opening two rounds after Mahut’s surprise wins over 2018 semi-finalist Marco Cecchinato and Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The 37-year-old Frenchman is famous for playing the longest match in tennis history, against American John Isner at Wimbledon 2010.