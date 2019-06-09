French Open 2019 Men’s Final Live Streaming, Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem: When and where to watch?

French Open 2019 Final Live Streaming: After Dominic Thiem defeated the World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Saturday over the course of two days by 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5, he set a repeat of last year’s French Open final with the indomitable Rafael Nadal, who is on course to make three Roland Garros wins in a row.

The Spanish second seed Nadal has only dropped one set against David Goffin in a third-round clash, and has progressed to the final by defeating his years-long Swiss rival, Roger Federer in straight sets, 6-3 6-4 6-2. The King of Clay can become the first player to win 12 singles titles at one Grand Slam. While Nadal is seeking his 18th Grand Slam title, the Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem is seeking his first, hoping to better his best finish at a Grand Slam when he had reached the final last year on the Parisian clay. Although the heir apparent has beaten Nadal in three-set matches on the European clay swing in each of the past three years, the 33-year-old Spaniard leads the head-to-head record 8-4.

But whether Thiem can carry forward his momentum from his first ATP Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells, the tier of tournament below the Grand Slams, is there to be seen. Beating Novak Djokovic is one thing, but beating the maestro on his own backyard will be a whole new ball game altogether.

When and what time will Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open 2019 Men’s Final match take place?

The Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open 2019 Men’s Final match will take place on June 9, 6:30 PM IST.

Where will be the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open 2019 Men’s Final be held?

The Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open 2019 Men’s Final will be held at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France.

Which channel will telecast Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open 2019 Men’s Final match?

The Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open 2019 Men’s Final match will be aired live on Star Sports Select 1. The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.