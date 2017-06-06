French Open, Day 10: Mladenovic, Wozniacki knocked out; men’s quarter-finals cancelled

Kiki Mladenovic knocked out. Kiki Mladenovic knocked out.

French favourite Kristina Mladenovic skidded out of a storm-struck French Open on Tuesday, losing 6-4 6-4 to Timea Bacsinszky in a rain-interrupted quarter-final. Thirteenth seed Mladenovic had been hoping to become the first French champion since Mary Pierce in 2000, but never really clicked on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Latvian Jelena Ostapenko’s dream run at the French Open continued as she stunned former world number one Caroline Wozniacki to reach the semi-finals on Tuesday. The world number 47 recovered from losing the first five games of a rain-ravaged match to outclass 11th seed Wozniacki 4-6 6-2 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

French Open 2017 Day 10 Quarter-final

It took six hours but we have two semi-finalists from Day 10 of French Open. Ostapenko and Bacsinszky will play each other on June 8 – birthday for both of them. Tomorrow, four men’s singles quarters and two women’s singles quarters

11:20 pm: And in the second quarter-final, Ostapenko has beaten Wozniacki 4-6 6-2 6-2 to enter her first Grand Slam semi-final! The 19-year-old will face Bacsinszky on June 8 — birthday of both!

11:16 pm: Six hours after the match began, Timea Bacsinszky is through to the semi-final after beating Mladenovic in straight sets. She is the first semi-finalist of French Open 2017 after her 6-4 6-4 win

11:00 pm: The two quarter-finals of women’s singles are underway again! But, Mladenovic on the verge of exit as Bacsinszky leads her 5-3 in the second set after winning the first

10:20 pm: Ostapenko wins the second set against Wozniacki to level it one set all. Both players will battle it out in the third and final set for a place in the last four!

10:00 pm: The latest from Paris is that the men’s quarter-finals have been cancelled and will be played on Wednesday. Women’s quarter-finals to continue.

07:11 pm: The shower in Paris has got heavier and the play has to be stopped! Both the quarter-finals have been stopped. Wozniacki won’t mind this actually

07:05 pm: Currently, Wozniacki trails Ostapenko 5-2 in the second set after winning the first while Bacsinszky and Mladenovic are tied 1-1 in the second after the former won the first set

6:45 pm: After her exit from French Open and breakdown during the press conference, Garbine Muguruza is cheerful mood

6:40 pm: In the other quarter-final, Bacsinszky has taken the lead. She wins the first set 6-4 and is one set away from knocking out the local girl Mladenovic

6:26 pm: A weird set to look at it. Wozniacki won the first five game and then lost the next four. But she did well to win the tenth game and finish the set

6:25 pm: And Wozniacki wraps up the first set against Ostapenko 6-4. Can she win the second to reach her first semi-final in Paris? She will begin with a serve in the second set

Serving it up…@CaroWozniacki survives a comeback from Ostapenko to take the opening set 6-4. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/QF8iCTqF65 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) 6 June 2017

6:18 pm: Bacsinszky has taken a 4-3 lead against local favourite Mladenovic. On the other court, Wozniacki is trying to reach her first semi-final in Paris and she looks well on course as she leads Ostapenko 5-3 in the first set

6:00 pm: Welcome to the coverage of the tenth day of the second Grand Slam of the year. Kiki Mladenovic is facing Timea Bacsinszky and Caroline Wozniacki is up against Jelena Ostapenko in the first two quarter-finals of the day 10 in Paris.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd