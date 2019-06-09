French Open 2019: Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies take men’s doubles title

Toggle Menu
The German pair, Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, who beat 16-time major champions Mike and Bob Bryan en route to the final, became the French Open men's doubles champions.

Germany’s Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies celebrate with the trophy after winning the final match against France’s Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin (Reuters)

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies of Germany claimed their first Grand Slam title when they beat France’s Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy 6-2 7-6(3) in the doubles final on Saturday.

The German pair, who beat 16-time major champions Mike and Bob Bryan en route to the final, raced through the opening set with two early breaks.

The French duo, who defeated top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo on their way to the Court Philippe Chatrier showdown, regained their composure in the second set but their opponents remained rock solid at the net.

The unseeded Germans simultaneously fell on their backs after sealing the result on their first match point.

