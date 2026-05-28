Why Roland Garros groundskeepers are turning to salt to save clay from heatwave

Novak Djokovic of Serbia cools himself with the ice during a break of the second round men's singles tennis match against Valentin Royer at the French Open. (AP Photo)

For decades, clay courts have been associated with long rallies, high bounces and physically draining tennis. But at this year’s French Open, players have repeatedly said Roland Garros is playing faster than usual. The reason is not a change in balls or court construction alone — it is the weather.

Paris is currently experiencing an unusually intense early-summer heatwave, with temperatures crossing 35°C during the opening week of the tournament. Groundskeepers say the conditions are unlike anything they have dealt with in late May.

“What we’re experiencing is unprecedented,” Philippe Vaillant, head of court maintenance at Roland Garros, told the Associated Press. “Even the weather services say it themselves: it’s unprecedented to have temperatures this high for such a long period at this time of year.”