French Open 2019: Garbine Muguruza canters into Third Round

On Day Four of French Open 2019, former champion Gabrine Muguruza progressed into the third round after an easy 6-4, 6-1 victory against Johanna Larsson.

Spain’s Garbine Muguruza gestures during her second round match against Sweden’s Johanna Larsson. (Reuters)

Former champion Garbine Muguruza cantered into the third round of the French Open with a routine 6-4, 6-1 victory against Swede Johanna Larsson on Wednesday.

The Spaniard, seeded 19th, was kept on her toes in the opening set before motoring on in the second on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Muguruza, who lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in 2016, relied on her booming forehand throughout and wrapped it up when Larsson netted a service return.

“I’m very happy, it’s another win in a Grand Slam. It’s a special tournament for me,” the 25-year-old, who also won Wimbledon in 2017, told a courtside interviewer.

She will face Elina Svitolina after the ninth seed advanced without hitting a ball on Wednesday when her opponent, fellow Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova, withdrew from the tournament due to intercostal pain.

