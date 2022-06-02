French Open 2022, Women’s Singles Semifinals Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

French Open 2022, Women’s Singles Semifinals Tennis Live Score Streaming: The women’s singles final contenders will be decided on Thursday with both semi-finals taking place on Court Philippe-Chatrier. World No 1 Iga Swiatek will meet Daria Kasatkina, followed by the second semi-final between Coco Gauff and Martina Trevisan.

In the mixed doubles final, Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen will take on No 2 seeds Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof.

India’s Rohan Bopanna will be in action in the men’s doubles semifinal. Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop will lock horns with Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer in the first of the men’s doubles semifinals. In the second semifinal, Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek will be up against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

When and what time will the French Open women’s singles semifinals be played?

The French Open women’s singles semifinal will take place on Thursday (June 2). In the first semiifnal Iga Swiatek will take on Daria Kasatkina. The match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

First ever Grand Slam semi-final. Huge moment in the career of @DKasatkina ✨ Women of the day ! pic.twitter.com/g1CEbo8Dvv — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2022

Where will the French Open women’s singles semifinals take place?

The French Open match women’s singles semifinals will take place at Court Philippe Chatrier, Paris.

Which channel will telecast the French Open women’s singles semifinals?

The French Open women’s singles semifinal matches will have a live telecast on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4.

How to live stream the French Open women’s singles semifinals matches?

The semifinal of the French Open women’s singles semifinals will be live-streamed on the sony liv app and website.