French Open 2022 Women’s Final, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Live Score Updates: Can Swiatek’s continue streak?

French Open 2022 Women’s Final, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Live Tennis Score Streaming Online: Coco Gauff, an 18-year-old from Florida who is ranked No. 23, will participate in her first Grand Slam final against 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek, who is ranked No. 1 and has won her past 34 matches and her last five tournaments. If Swiatek beats Gauff, she will equal a 35-match run by Venus Williams in 2000 for the longest unbeaten streak this century.
Follow live score and updates of Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff below.
In only her second question in press Thursday following a swift semifinal win at Roland Garros, Swiatek was asked about her pre-match music druthers. “Well, there are a few bands that I listen to before a match,” she said. “Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Guns N' Roses, they were always the three that were really kind of perfect for the situation.
“Definitely means a lot. I'm so happy, I wasn't expecting it. I'm going to be honest. This year I hadn't had the best results going into this,” reflected Coco Gauff, who was 14-10 win-loss in 2022 coming into Roland-Garros. “I feel like I've learned sooner how to handle myself in certain situations than other players have. But I think I'm still learning day in and day out.”
“Being able to be in the final again, it's great, especially when I didn't know actually how I'm gonna play here after so many tournaments that I played,” said Swiatek, who is looking to become the first woman to collect six consecutive titles since Justine Henin in 2007-08 this weekend.
