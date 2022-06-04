French Open 2022 Women’s Final, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Live Score Updates: Can Swiatek’s continue streak?

scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 04, 2022
By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 4, 2022 5:16:28 pm
French Open 2022 Women’s Final, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Live Tennis Score Streaming Online: Coco Gauff, an 18-year-old from Florida who is ranked No. 23, will participate in her first Grand Slam final against 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek, who is ranked No. 1 and has won her past 34 matches and her last five tournaments. If Swiatek beats Gauff, she will equal a 35-match run by Venus Williams in 2000 for the longest unbeaten streak this century.

Follow live score and updates of Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff below.

Live Blog

17:16 (IST)04 Jun 2022
Swiatek's pre-match music

In only her second question in press Thursday following a swift semifinal win at Roland Garros, Swiatek was asked about her pre-match music druthers. “Well, there are a few bands that I listen to before a match,” she said. “Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Guns N' Roses, they were always the three that were really kind of perfect for the situation.

17:13 (IST)04 Jun 2022
Coco Gauff braces underdog status

“Definitely means a lot. I'm so happy, I wasn't expecting it. I'm going to be honest. This year I hadn't had the best results going into this,” reflected Coco Gauff, who was 14-10 win-loss in 2022 coming into Roland-Garros. “I feel like I've learned sooner how to handle myself in certain situations than other players have. But I think I'm still learning day in and day out.”

17:07 (IST)04 Jun 2022
Swiatek's take on the final

“Being able to be in the final again, it's great, especially when I didn't know actually how I'm gonna play here after so many tournaments that I played,” said Swiatek, who is looking to become the first woman to collect six consecutive titles since Justine Henin in 2007-08 this weekend.

17:05 (IST)04 Jun 2022
Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French open women's final between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. Gauff, an 18-year-old from Florida who is ranked No. 23, will participate in her first Grand Slam final against 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek, who is ranked No. 1 and has won her past 34 matches and her last five tournaments. 

Iga Swiatek is one step away from a second French Open title in three years but the world number one will face a unique challenge on Saturday in teenager Coco Gauff in a tournament that often proved unpredictable.

Poland’s Swiatek is on a remarkable 34-match winning streak and should the 2020 Roland Garros champion lift the Suzanne Leglen Cup again, she will match Venus Williams’s run from 2000 – the longest on the women’s tour in the 2000s.

