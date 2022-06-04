French Open 2022 Women’s Final, Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Live Score Updates: Can Swiatek’s continue streak?

Coco Gauff braces underdog status

“Definitely means a lot. I'm so happy, I wasn't expecting it. I'm going to be honest. This year I hadn't had the best results going into this,” reflected Coco Gauff, who was 14-10 win-loss in 2022 coming into Roland-Garros. “I feel like I've learned sooner how to handle myself in certain situations than other players have. But I think I'm still learning day in and day out.”