French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud Tennis Live Score Streaming: Rafael Nadal has never lost a French Open final. A win on Sunday against first-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud would deliver a record-extending 14th crown to the Spaniard and widen his lead in the men’s race for the most major titles.

Nadal, who turned 36 on Friday, overcame physical ailments and a dismal period of preparation to win the Australian Open in January to take his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, breaking a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. If he lifts the Musketeers’ Cup again on Sunday, it will be the first time the left-hander has taken the hardcourt major in Melbourne and the Roland Garros title in the same year and would keep him in contention for a calendar Grand Slam.

When and what time will the French Open men’s singles final match between Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud be played?

The French Open men’s singles final match between Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud will be on Sunday June 5. The match will kickoff at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the French Open men’s singles final match between Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud take place?

The French Open men’s singles final match between Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud will take place at Court Philippe Chatrier, Paris.

Which channel will telecast the French Open men’s singles final match between Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud?

The French Open men’s singles final match between Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud will be live telecast on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4.

How to live stream the French Open men’s singles final match between Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud online?

The final of the French Open 2020 men’s singles final match between Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud will be live-streamed on sony liv app and website.