French Open 2022: Player out after positive Covid-19 test

Czech player Marie Bouzkova has withdrawn from the French Open before her second-round match because she says she tested positive for COVID-19. She is the first singles player to pull out of Roland Garros because of the coronavirus.

Bouzkova was supposed to face No. 31-seed Elise Mertens, who advanced to the third round. Bouzkova wrote on Twitter that she hopes she “will start to feel better soon and get back on court.” Bouzkova is a 23-year-old who has never made it past the second round of a Grand Slam tournament in 13 appearances, including 10 losses in the first round.

Fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari has lost in the second round of the French Open a year after reaching the semifinals. Sakkari was defeated by Czech player Karolina Muchova 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) at Roland Garros, meaning two of the top four women’s seeds already have been eliminated.

Second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, the defending champion, lost on Monday. The 81st-ranked Muchova beat then-No. 1 Ash Barty at the 2021 Australian Open and is now 4-2 against players ranked in the top 5.