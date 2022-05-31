French Open 2022, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

French Open 2022, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Tennis Live Score Streaming: French Open quarter-final match between world number one Novak Djokovic and 13-time champion Rafa Nadal has been scheduled to be played during the controversial night session despite the Spaniard expressing reservations against it.

Rafa Nadal understands it will be a “big challenge” for him to beat Novak Djokovic in Tuesday’s French Open quarter-final but the 13-times winner vowed not to shy away from a fight against the world number one.

Nadal had won the French Open four years in a row before losing to eventual champion Djokovic in the semi-finals last year – just the third time he had been beaten at the claycourt major since his debut in 2005.

When and what time will the French Open match between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal be played?

The French Open match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be on Wednesday 1st June. The match will kickoff at 12:15 AM IST.

Where will the French Open match between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal take place?

The French Open match between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal will take place at Court Philippe Chatrier, Paris.

Which channel will telecast the French Open match between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic?

The French Open match between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal will have a live telecast on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4.

How to live stream the French Open match between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic online?

The final of French Open 2020 French Open final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be live-streamed on sony liv app and website.