Friday, June 03, 2022
French Open 2022, Men’s Singles Semifinals Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

French Open 2022, Men's Singles Semifinals Live Score Streaming: Here is all you need to know about the men's semifinals matches.

By: Sports Desk |
June 3, 2022 12:34:17 pm
French Open 2022 Live Streaming: (from left) Rafael Nadal will be up against Alexander Zverev, while Casper Ruud will lock horns against Marin Cilic.

French Open 2022, Men’s Singles Semifinals Tennis Live Score Streaming: After the high of beating arch-rival Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal heads into his French Open semi-final against Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Friday aiming to keep alive his bid for a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title. The Spaniard’s biggest hurdle in his quest for a record 14th title at Roland Garros was defending champion Djokovic but Nadal overcame the world number one in a vintage quarter-final.

Ruud, 23, will go into his clash with Croatia’s Cilic having won both previous meetings. Cilic has joined Roger Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray as the only active players to make the semi-finals at all four majors.

When and what time will the French Open men’s singles semifinals match be played?

The French Open men’s singles semifinal will take place on Friday (June 3). In the first semifinal, Rafael Nadal will take on Alexander Zverev. The match will start at 6:15 PM IST. The second semifinal will be played between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic.

Where will the French Open men’s singles semifinals take place?

The French Open match men’s singles semifinals will take place at Court Philippe Chatrier, Paris.

Which channel will telecast the French Open men’s singles semifinals?

The French Open men’s singles semifinal matches will have a live telecast on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4.

How to live stream the French Open men’s singles semifinals matches?

The semifinal of the French Open men’s singles semifinals will be live-streamed on the sony liv app and website.

