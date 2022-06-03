French Open 2022 Men’s Semifinal Live Updates: Alexander Zverev will take on Rafael Nadal

Doctor in tow, Rafael Nadal heads to French Open semifinalsA victory over No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany on Friday would allow Nadal to continue on the path to another championship at the French Open. And if he also were to go on to win Sunday’s final against either 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic of Croatia or No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway, who meet in Friday’s other semifinal, there also would be this to consider: Nadal would own the first two legs of a calendar-year Grand Slam for the first time.

Nadal’s French Open record is 110-3 (two of the defeats came against Djokovic, in 2015 and a year ago) and he is into his 15th semifinal there.