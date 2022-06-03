scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
French Open 2022 Men’s Semifinal Live Updates: Alexander Zverev will take on Rafael Nadal

French Open 2022, Men's Semifinal Live: Rafa Nadal will face Alexander Zverev, while Marin Cilic will be up against Casper Ruud.

Updated: June 3, 2022 6:34:51 pm
French Open, 2022 Live Score: Nadal to take on Zverev, while Ruud will be up against Cilic.

French Open 2022 Men’s Singles Semifinals Live Score: Rafael Nadal will be heading into his French Open semifinal against Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Friday aiming to keep alive his bid for a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title.

The other men’s semifinal is between Marin Cilic, who will take World No 8 Casper Ruud for a spot in the final. Marin Cilic is 33, nearly eight seasons past his one Grand Slam title at the 2014 US Open — and, more than four full years removed from his most recent trip to the semifinals of a major tournament.

French Open 2022 Men's Singles Semifinals: Catch all the live action from Philippe-Chatrier arena.

18:34 (IST)03 Jun 2022
Huge cheers for Nadal!
18:26 (IST)03 Jun 2022
Wheelchair doubles final
18:07 (IST)03 Jun 2022
It's raining in Paris!

Nadal will play Zverev under the roof at Philippe Chatrier.

18:05 (IST)03 Jun 2022
Unsure of what comes after Paris, Nadal focuses on next French Open challenge!

The 13-time French champion is chasing a record-extending 22nd men’s Grand Slam title. But time might be running out for the Spaniard, who has been suffering from a chronic foot injury that had put his participation in the claycourt major in doubt.

17:59 (IST)03 Jun 2022
Nadal's record!

Nadal holds a 6-3 head-to-head record against the 25-year-old Zverev with the Spaniard winning four out of five times they have met on clay. The left-hander, who won the Australian Open in January for a record 21st major title, will be fully focused.

17:58 (IST)03 Jun 2022
Who will win?

Zverev will have a chance to spoil the birthday party for Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday, and victory for the third seed would keep the Olympic champion on course for a maiden major title and the chance to climb to the top of the rankings.

17:38 (IST)03 Jun 2022
Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French Open semifinal clashes where Rafael Nadal will be facing Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic will lock horns against Casper Ruud.

Doctor in tow, Rafael Nadal heads to French Open semifinalsA victory over No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany on Friday would allow Nadal to continue on the path to another championship at the French Open. And if he also were to go on to win Sunday’s final against either 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic of Croatia or No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway, who meet in Friday’s other semifinal, there also would be this to consider: Nadal would own the first two legs of a calendar-year Grand Slam for the first time.

Nadal’s French Open record is 110-3 (two of the defeats came against Djokovic, in 2015 and a year ago) and he is into his 15th semifinal there.

