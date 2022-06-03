French Open 2022 Men’s Semifinal Live Updates: Alexander Zverev will take on Rafael Nadal

French Open 2022 Men’s Singles Semifinals Live Score: Rafael Nadal will be heading into his French Open semifinal against Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Friday aiming to keep alive his bid for a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title.
The other men’s semifinal is between Marin Cilic, who will take World No 8 Casper Ruud for a spot in the final. Marin Cilic is 33, nearly eight seasons past his one Grand Slam title at the 2014 US Open — and, more than four full years removed from his most recent trip to the semifinals of a major tournament.
Nadal will play Zverev under the roof at Philippe Chatrier.
The 13-time French champion is chasing a record-extending 22nd men’s Grand Slam title. But time might be running out for the Spaniard, who has been suffering from a chronic foot injury that had put his participation in the claycourt major in doubt.
Nadal holds a 6-3 head-to-head record against the 25-year-old Zverev with the Spaniard winning four out of five times they have met on clay. The left-hander, who won the Australian Open in January for a record 21st major title, will be fully focused.
Zverev will have a chance to spoil the birthday party for Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday, and victory for the third seed would keep the Olympic champion on course for a maiden major title and the chance to climb to the top of the rankings.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French Open semifinal clashes where Rafael Nadal will be facing Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic will lock horns against Casper Ruud.