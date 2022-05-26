scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
French Open 2022: No. 1 Iga Swiatek wins 30th in a row

Iga Swiatek holds the longest winning streak in women’s tennis since Serena Williams won 34 in a row in 2013.

By: AP |
May 26, 2022 9:20:22 pm
Iga Swiatek, French OpenPoland's Iga Swiatek signs autographs to fans after defeating Alison Riske of the US in their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium. (AP Photo)

Make that 30 in a row for Iga Swiatek.

The top-ranked Swiatek routed Alison Riske 6-0, 6-2 to reach the third round of the French Open.

It’s the longest winning streak in women’s tennis since Serena Williams won 34 in a row in 2013.

The 2020 French Open champion compiled a 23-6 edge in winners over her 43rd-ranked American opponent.

The 20-year-old Polish player hasn’t lost in more than three months.

On the men’s side, 12th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz beat Marco Cecchinato 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the third round.

Elsewhere, Madison Keys advanced to the third round at Roland Garros after beating Caroline Garcia 6-4, 7-6 (3).

The 2017 U.S. Open runner-up relied on her dominant serve to get past her French opponent on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 22nd-seeded American will next face 16th-seeded Elena Rybakina, the only woman with more aces than Keys this season.

Keys at one point got her necklace stuck in her hair so chair umpire Jaume Campistol helped her untangle it.

Keys is making her 10th appearance at the French Open and reached the semifinals four years ago.

No. 3 Paula Badosa has become the first woman seeded in the top 10 to reach the third round at Roland Garros this year.

Badosa went down a break to open the third set of her match against 68th-ranked Kaja Juvan before regrouping to grab four games in a row and was on her way to a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 victory at Court Suzanne Lenglen that took more than two hours.

Badosa’s best showing at a Grand Slam tournament was a quarterfinal appearance at the 2021 French Open.

She will face No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova next.

All five of the women seeded in the top 10 and placed on the bottom half of the draw are already out of the field. Badosa is in the top half, where No. 8 Karolina Pliskova lost earlier Thursday.

