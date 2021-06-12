French Open 2021 Women’s Final, Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Live Streaming: When and where to watch

French Open 2021 Women’s Final, Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Tennis Live Score Streaming: After one of the most wildly unpredictable women’s singles draws in French Open history, Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova stands on the threshold of finally delivering the title long predicted since she was a precocious teenager. She takes on unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova, who has also broken new ground this fortnight.

Her match against Barbora Krejcikova at the French Open on Saturday comes at the end of Pavlyuchenkova’s 52nd major tournament, the most Slam appearances before reaching a final for any woman in the Open era, which began in 1968. Pavlyuchenkova, who is seeded 31st, had been 0-6 in Grand Slam quarterfinals until this week. Pavlyuchenkova, who eliminated No. 3 seed Aryna Sabalenka and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka over the past two weeks, has won 12 events on tour, but nothing of this magnitude, of course.

Krejcikova, a 25-year-old from the Czech Republic who is unseeded and ranked 33rd, hadn’t made it past the fourth round in at any major before this trip to Paris. This is just the fifth time Krejcikova has participated in the main draw at one of the Slams in singles. Krejcikova had never won a singles title of any sort on tour until last month, when she triumphed on clay at Strasbourg, France. She enters Saturday on an 11-match winning streak, including victories over 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina and 17-year-old Coco Gauff at Roland Garros.

When is the women’s singles final of the French Open 2021?

The women’s final will get underway on Saturday, 12 June.

At what time will the match take place?

French Open women’s singles final between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejcikova will start at 6.30 PM IST at the Phillipe Chatrier court in Paris.

Where can I watch the match on TV?

The French Open women’s singles final will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the 2021 French Open semi-finals online?

The semi-finals can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow the live updates on IndianExpress.com.