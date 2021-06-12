scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 12, 2021
French Open 2021 Women’s Final Live Score: Krejcikova 6-1, 0-1 Pavlyuchenkova

French Open 2021 Women's Final, Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Tennis Live Score Streaming Online: Both the finalists are aiming for a first Grand Slam title.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 12, 2021 7:19:33 pm
French Open 2021, Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

French Open 2021 Women’s Final, Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Tennis Live Score Updates: In one of the most unpredictable Roland Garros in years, two first-time finalists will lock horns for the crown in Paris on Saturday.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who is seeded 31st, had been 0-6 in Grand Slam quarterfinals until this week. Pavlyuchenkova, who eliminated third seed Aryna Sabalenka and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka over the past two weeks, has won 12 events on tour, but nothing of this magnitude. Pavlyuchenkova’s match against Barbora Krejcikova at the French Open final comes at the end of her 52nd major tournament, the most Slam appearances before reaching a final for any woman in the Open era, which began in 1968.

Krejcikova, a 25-year-old from the Czech Republic who is unseeded and ranked 33rd, hadn’t made it past the fourth round in at any major before this trip to Paris. This is just the fifth time she has participated in the main draw at one of the Slams in singles.

Live Blog

French Open 2021 Women's Final Live Score:

19:19 (IST)12 Jun 2021
Krejcikova 6-1, 0-1 Pavlyuchenkova*

Pavlyuchenkova serves first in the second set but Krejcikova just maintains her momentum. The Czech picks up the first point and comes out victorious in a long rally to make it 15-30. She goes ahead to make it 30-40, but the more experienced Russian soon makes it deuce with a brilliant forehand smash. Pavlyuchenkova wins the next point before her opponent gifts her the game point.

19:11 (IST)12 Jun 2021
Krejcikova* 6-1 Pavlyuchenkova

After picking up five straight games, Krejcikova serves for the set. But she panics a bit and gifts her opponent two straight points. 0-30. But a backhand winner and then an out by Pavlyuchenkova makes it 30-30. Two brilliant serves and the first set is hers!

19:00 (IST)12 Jun 2021
Krejcikova 3-1 Pavlyuchenkova*

After a slurry start, Krejcikova has finally found some of her groove. She goes in looking for another break and soon finds herself in 15-30. A smart rally and a forehand later, it's 15-40. But Pavlyuchenkova doesn't sit back and unleashes a drop shot... and then an accurate backhand to make it deuce. But soon after, the Russian gifts her opponent the advantage and also the game point.

18:49 (IST)12 Jun 2021
Krejcikova 1-1 Pavlyuchenkova*

Pavlyuchenkova starts her serve with two quick points before the unseeded Krejcikova bites back to make it 30-15. After a small rally and a good backhand, the Czech makes it 30-40 looking for a break. Then, Pavlyuchenkova races to advantage but an unforced error makes it deuce again. Krejcikova's forehand hands her the advantage and then she seals the deal to level the score in the set. 

18:44 (IST)12 Jun 2021
Krejcikova* 0-1 Pavlyuchenkova

Krejcikova starts the final with the serve, but he easily gives away three straight points. She's looking a bit under pressure, hitting the nets on her first serve. She hits back to make it 15-40, but Pavlyuchenkova breaks in the first game itself. Nice and easy.

18:40 (IST)12 Jun 2021
All a matter of minutes now...
18:20 (IST)12 Jun 2021
Who said what...

Pavlyuchenkova: "I do everything just by nature and by what I feel, that's why I haven't celebrated it so much. It's my biggest final and I don't think about my opponent. First final after 52 Grand Slams? I join the club of players like Francesca Schiavone and Roberta Vinci, I'm focused and I'd like to win. At least I want to try, that's what I want. I want to enjoy it, it will be a special moment."

Krejcikova: "I think we (after beating Sakkari) both deserved the win for the way we played, but only one can win and I'm happy that it was me. Now I have the chance to play a new game in this tournament. The final? I've always wanted to play these kinds of games, these tournaments with great opponents and reach the utmost rounds."

18:15 (IST)12 Jun 2021
A look into the stats before the final...
18:10 (IST)12 Jun 2021
Krejcikova's road to final...

First round: Kristyna Pliskova 5-7, 6-4, 6-2
Second round: Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-3
Third round: Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-2
Fourth round: Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0
Quarter-finals: Coco Gauff 7-6, 6-3
Semi-finals: Maria Sakkari 7-5, 4-6, 9-7

18:10 (IST)12 Jun 2021
Pavlyuchenkova's road to final...

First round: Christina McHale 6-4, 6-0
Second round: Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-3
Third round: Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 2-6, 6-0
Fourth round: Victoria Azarenka 5-7, 6-2, 6-3
Quarter-finals: Elena Rybakina 6-7, 6-2, 7-6
Semi-finals: Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-3

18:05 (IST)12 Jun 2021
Pavlyuchenkova or Krejcikova to script final act

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will take on Barbora Krejcíková in an unexpected French Open final at the Phillipe Chatrier court after reaching this stage in her 52nd attempt. On the other hand, Krejcikova is known as a double specialist and this is only her fifth appearance in a singles main draw at a Grand Slam event. The finalists were also helped by the fact that the top seeds just kept falling at Roland Garros this year. While top-ranked Ashleigh Barty was knocked out in the second round, the 23-time major winner Serena Williams bowed out in the fourth round. Naomi Osaka, the second seed, pulled out after the first round.

18:00 (IST)12 Jun 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the French Open women's singles final between Barbora Krejcikova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Both of them are first-time finalists and will be eagerly eyeing a first Grand Slam title. Stay tuned for more!

Barbora Krejcikova will try this weekend to become the first woman to sweep Roland Garros titles since Mary Pierce in 2000. Krejcikova and fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova advanced to the doubles final with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Magda Linette of Poland and Bernarda Pera of the United States. Krejcikova also made it to the singles final by beating Maria Sakkari 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 after saving a match point on Thursday. She will be up against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in Saturday's title match.

