French Open 2021 Semi-Finals, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Live Score Streaming: Battle between No.1 and 13-time Roland Garros winner

Friday, June 11, 2021
French Open 2021 Semi-Finals Live Score Streaming, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Tennis Live Score Streaming Updates: A semi-final battle between world number one Djokovic and 13-time Roland Garros winner Nadal

By: Sports Desk
June 11, 2021 8:00:37 pm
French Open 2021 Semi-Finals, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Tennis Live Score Updates: Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will add another chapter to their rivalry when they face off in a much-anticipated clash on Friday but there will be more at stake than just a spot in the French Open final.

A semi-final battle between world number one Djokovic and 13-time Roland Garros winner Nadal was the expected outcome once they were placed on the same side of the draw after the Spaniard slipped down the rankings to third behind Russian Daniil Medvedev. It’s their 58th meeting, and a rematch of last year’s Roland Garros final. Djokovic leads 29-28 overall, but Nadal leads 10-6 in Grand Slam matchups and 7-1 at Roland Garros, including a straight-set victory in last year’s final.

