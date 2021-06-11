French Open 2021 Semi-Finals, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Live Score Streaming: Battle between No.1 and 13-time Roland Garros winner

French Open 2021 Live, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic: Semifinal

French Open 2021 Semi-Finals, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Tennis Live Score Updates: Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will add another chapter to their rivalry when they face off in a much-anticipated clash on Friday but there will be more at stake than just a spot in the French Open final.

A semi-final battle between world number one Djokovic and 13-time Roland Garros winner Nadal was the expected outcome once they were placed on the same side of the draw after the Spaniard slipped down the rankings to third behind Russian Daniil Medvedev. It’s their 58th meeting, and a rematch of last year’s Roland Garros final. Djokovic leads 29-28 overall, but Nadal leads 10-6 in Grand Slam matchups and 7-1 at Roland Garros, including a straight-set victory in last year’s final.