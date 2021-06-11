French Open 2021 Semi-Finals Nadal vs Djokovic Live Streaming: When and where to watch

French Open 2021 Semi-Final Live Streaming: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be playing each other for the 58th time when they meet in the French Open semifinals. That is the most matchups between any two men in the professional era of tennis. Djokovic leads 29-28 overall, but Nadal leads 10-6 in Grand Slam matchups and 7-1 at Roland Garros, including a straight-set victory in last year’s final.

Nadal is seeking his 14th championship in Paris and 21st Grand Slam title overall, which would break a tie he currently has with Roger Federer for the most by a man in tennis history. Djokovic is bidding for a 19th major trophy and a second at the French Open.

Nadal owns a 105-2 career record at the clay-court major tournament _ and Djokovic is responsible for one of those defeats, which came in the 2015 quarterfinals. Neither Tsitsipas nor Zverev has played in a French Open final or won a Grand Slam title.

