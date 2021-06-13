French Open 2021 Men’s Final, Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Score: First ever all-Balkan GS final

French Open 2021, Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Djokovic vs Tsitsipas will be played at the at the Court Philippe-Chatrier.

French Open 2021 Men’s Final, Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Tennis Live Score Updates: Novak Djokovic will be up against a first-time Grand Slam finalist in Stefanos Tsitsipas as the world number one bids to become the first man in the open era to win all four majors at least twice.

Roy Emerson and Rod Laver are the only other players who have won each of the four Grand Slams on two or more occasions. However, no one has achieved the feat since 1968.

Further, a second French Open trophy, after his 2016 triumph, on Sunday will also give the 34-year-old Serbian his 19th Grand Slam title – one short of Nadal and Roger Federer’s men’s record.

His challenger will be 22-year-old Tsitsipas who is bidding to become the first Greek to win a singles major.

