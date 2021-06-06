scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 07, 2021
Most read

French Open: Zidansek, Pavlyuchenkova storm into quarter-finals

Tamara Zidansek became the first woman from Slovenia to reach the singles quarter-finals of a Grand Slam with a 7-6(4), 6-1 victory over unseeded Sorana Cirstea at the French Open.

By: Reuters | Paris |
Updated: June 6, 2021 6:42:35 pm
Tamara Zidansek celebrates winning her French Open fourth round match. (Reuters)

Tamara Zidansek became the first woman from Slovenia to reach the singles quarter-finals of a Grand Slam on Sunday with a 7-6(4) 6-1 victory over unseeded Romanian Sorana Cirstea at the French Open.

The pair traded breaks in the first two games of a tight opening set on Court Suzanne Lenglen before Zidansek raised her level in the tiebreak to take the advantage in the match when an error-prone Cirstea hit a wild forehand wide.

World number 85 Zidansek had never been beyond the second round at a Grand Slam before this year’s tournament in Paris but it was 2009 Roland Garros quarter-finalist Cirstea who showed signs of nerves at the start of the second set.

The 23-year-old Zidansek became more aggressive as Cirstea struggled to move freely because of an ankle issue and raced ahead 5-0 before closing out the victory in 86 minutes.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Zidansek will face Spain’s Paula Badosa in the last eight.

Pavlyuchenkova rolls back the years in Paris to reach last eight

Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova rolled back the years as she reached the quarter-finals of the French Open for the first time since 2011 by beating former world number one Victoria Azarenka 5-7 6-3 6-2 on Sunday.

The 31st seed, who will play in the last eight of a Grand Slam for the seventh time but has never progressed further, sent down 44 winners in a display of constant aggression on a sun-kissed Philippe Chatrier court.

She will next face either 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams or Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina.

“It’s incredible that I’m still playing tennis 10 years after, so it comes as a bit of a surprise to me. I fought on every point and I’m really happy to go through,” said Pavlyuchenkova.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs Qatar
IND vs QAT in pics: India lose 0-1 to Qatar in World Cup qualifying round match
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 07: Latest News