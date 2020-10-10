French Open 2020 Women’s Final, Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin Live Streaming: When and where to watch

French Open 2020 Women's Live Streaming: Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin

French Open 2020 Women’s Final, Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin Tennis Live Score Streaming: Sofia Kenin and Iga Swiatek will face each other in the French Open women’s final. Kenin is seeded No. 4 and is seeking a second Grand Slam title of the season after winning the Australian Open in February.

Swiatek is ranked No. 54, the lowest spot for a finalist at Roland Garros since the WTA computer rankings were introduced in 1975. She seeks her first Grand Slam title; in six previous appearances, her best showing was the fourth round. They last time they played against one another was in the French Open junior tournament’s third round in 2016.

Kenin needed to get through three sets to win four of her half-dozen matches in Paris this year, an indication of some occasional lapses in form, perhaps, but also of her boundless resilience and grit. Swiatek’s progress through the surprise-filled draw over the past two weeks has been as impressive as can be. She hasn’t dropped a set so far in six matches and has lost a total of only 23 games. She eliminated both 2018 champion Simona Halep and 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova by a 6-1, 6-2 score.

Where will the French Open Women’s final between Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin take place?

The at the Stade Roland Garros will take place at Philippe-Chatrier, Stade Roland Garros.

What time will the French Open Women’s final between Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin begin?

The French Open Women’s final between Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin is scheduled to take place at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 10).

How to watch live French Open Women’s final between Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin?

The French Open Women’s final between Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 HD or Star Sports Select 2 HD.

How to watch French Open Women’s final between Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin online?

The online live streaming of the French Open Women’s final between Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin will be available on Hotstar.

