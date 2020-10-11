French Open 2020: Timea Babos, Kristina Mladenovic defend women’s doubles title

Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic have defended their French Open title in women's doubles.(Source: Twitter/rolandgarros)

Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic have defended their French Open title in women’s doubles. The Hungarian-French pairing, seeded second, beat the 14th-seeded team of Alexa Guarachi, from Chile, and American Desirae Krawczyk 6-4, 7-5.

It is Babos and Mladenovic’s fourth Grand Slam doubles title together. As well as winning at Roland Garros last year, they have also won twice at the Australian Open, in 2018 and 2020.

As well as four titles won with Babos, Mladenovic also won in the doubles at Roland Garros in 2016 with French countrywoman Caroline Garcia.

