French Open 2020: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev waltz into quarter-finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning his fourth round match against Grigor Dimitrov. (Source: Reuters)

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the second time as he brushed aside Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 7-6(9) 6-2 at the French Open on Monday.

The Greek fifth seed was solid on serve throughout and played neatly as his Bulgarian opponent lost focus at crucial times under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

Last year’s ATP Finals winner Tsitsipas, whose best result at a major is reaching the Australian Open semi-finals in 2019, will next face Russian 13th seed Andrey Rublev, with a last-four clash with world number one Novak Djokovic looming.

The 22-year-old raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set. Eighteenth seed Dimitrov went up a gear at 5-3, only to see three break points saved by Tsitsipas, who served it out to take the set.

The Greek had the upper hand in the second set, creating three break chances while comfortably holding serve. Tsitsipas won a tiebreak after saving two set points.

Being two sets down looked too big a mountain to climb for Dimitrov, who buried a volley into the net to hand his opponent the first break in the third set.

The black-clad Greek went on to wrap up a straightforward win on Dimitrov’s serve.

Rublev battles back to beat Fucsovics

Russian Andrey Rublev reached his second successive Grand Slam quarter-final as he hit back to beat Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 6-7(4) 7-5 6-4 7-6(3) at the French Open on Monday.

The world number 12 looked in big trouble when he trailed by a set and 5-2 but rallied to end the run of Fucsovics who had shocked Rublev’s compatriot Daniil Medvedev in round one.

Rublev, who will take on Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the last four, is one of the form players of the year and his win was his 29th in 35 Tour-level matches.

Fucsovics was trying to become the first Hungarian man to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for 39 years and will rue a missed opportunity.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.