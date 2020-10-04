French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal cruises to quarters, Jannik Sinner provides an upset

Rafael Nadal in action during his fourth round match against Sebastian Korda. (Source: Reuters)

Rafael Nadal blew away American qualifer Sebastian Korda 6-1 6-1 6-2 to romp into the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday and close in on a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros.

With the sun out and the wind up on Court Philippe Chatrier it always looked like mission impossible for the 213th-ranked Korda and so it proved in a one-sided fourth round match.

Korda, 20, actually had two break points in Nadal’s opening service game that spanned nine minutes and also had game point in the next game in a competitive opening.

He did not win either, however, and once Nadal had sprinted into a 5-0 lead the American already looked forlorn.

Korda, son of 1992 runner-up Petr, was unable to cope with the strong breeze or Nadal’s heavy spin as the first two sets went by in little more than an hour.

Even the 34-year-old Nadal can lose focus occasionally though and he dropped serve at the start of the second set to trail 2-0 before rattling through the next six games.

Nadal has dropped only 23 games so far and is yet to face a seed. He will next face Italian Jannick Sinner in his 42nd Grand Slam quarter-final, third on the all-time list.

Sinner freezes Zverev to reach last eight in Paris

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner never lost his cool as he became the first debutant to reach the French Open quarter-finals since Rafael Nadal in 2005 with a 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3 victory against German sixth seed Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

The 19-year-old, who will also be the youngest male player since Novak Djokovic in 2006 to feature in the last eight at Roland Garros, will face 12-times champion Nadal for a place in the semi-finals.

The future is bright 🇮🇹@janniksin is the first man to make the final 8 on his debut since Nadal, his next opponent, in 2005. He defeats Zverev 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/FWqif1NIt8 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 4, 2020

The South Tyrolian, winner of last year’s NextGen ATP Finals, dropped a set for the first time in the tournament but he continued to take the ball very early, making his 23-year-old opponent look old at times.

Sinner ended it on a windswept Court Suzanne Lenglen with a booming forehand that Zverev could only return into the net.

Frenchman Hugo Gaston, who plays later on Sunday, and German Daniel Altmaier, on court on Monday, are other debutants looking to reach the last eight in Paris.

