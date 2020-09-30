French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal breezes into third round

Rafael Nadal in action. (File)

Rafael Nadal continued his quest for a record-extending 13th French Open title with a 6-1 6-0 6-3 crushing of American Mackenzie McDonald to advance into the third round on Wednesday.

The Spanish second seed, also looking to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 singles Grand Slam titles, was never bothered on court Philippe Chatrier.

The claycourt master played deep, using his forehand to devastating effect to set up a meeting with Japanese Kei Nishikori or Italian Stefano Travaglia.

After world number 236 McDonald won the second game, Nadal bagged 11 games in a row to move two sets up and despite some resistance from his opponent early in the third set, he had no trouble improving his win-loss record at Roland Garros to 95-2.

“My objective is to play as well as I can. It was a good match for me today. I’m very happy,” said Nadal.

“Then it’s another difficult match. We’ll see, I hope I’ll be at a good level. It’s always special for me to play here in Paris, on court Philippe Chatrier.”

Anisimova steamrolls into French Open third round

Teenager Amanda Anisimova muscled her way into the third round of the French Open with a 6-2 6-0 demolition of fellow American Bernarda Pera on Wednesday.

The 25th seed, whose match was moved to court Philippe Chatrier after Serena Williams withdrew from the tournament with an injury, was barely bothered as she set up a meeting with either world number one Simona Halep or another Romanian, Irina-Camelia Begu.

Anisimova beat Halep in straight sets in the quarter-finals last year.

The 19-year-old is the only semi-finalist from the last edition left in the draw after champion Ashleigh Barty opted against travelling to Paris and Britain’s Johanna Konta and Czech Marketa Vondrousova were knocked out in the first round.

After an early trade of breaks, Anisimova stole her opponent’s serve again to move 3-1 up, easily bagging the opening set.

The second set was also a mere formality as she progressed having dropped only four games in two matches.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.