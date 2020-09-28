French Open 2020: Petra Kvitova, Kiki Bertens progress into second round

Petra Kvitova reacts during her first round match against France's Oceane Dodin. (Source: Reuters)

Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova put in a power-packed show to beat Oceane Dodin 6-3 7-5 on Monday and breeze into the second round of the French Open.

The 30-year-old twice Wimbledon champion lost only two points on serve in the opening set in her first clash with the French player, who has not got past the first round of a Grand Slam event since 2017.

Donin found her feet under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier in the second set, which saw an early trade of service breaks, but Kvitova raised her game to get the break in the 11th game and close in on victory.

The Czech, who missed last year’s tournament at Roland Garros due to an arm injury, sealed victory with a forehand volley for her 30th winner and will next play either Italian Jasmine Paolini or Aliona Bolsova of Spain.

Bertens sets up second-round clash with Errani

Fifth seed Kiki Bertens recovered from a poor start against French Open debutant Katarina Zavatska to reach the second round with a 2-6 6-2 6-0 victory on Monday.

Dutchwoman Bertens was all at sea in the first set as the 20-year-old Zavatska took advantage of her errors.

Ukraine’s Zavatska needed eight set points to seal the opener but claycourt specialist Bertens, a semi-finalist here in 2016, began to shake off the rust to take the second set.

Zavatska faded in the third set and was unfortunate as she broke racket strings three times in the space of two games midway through the second set.

Bertens, who sat out the U.S. Open and retired with an Achilles injury on her return in Strasbourg last week, took full advantage and raced through the deciding set in 31 minutes.

She will play former runner-up Sara Errani in the next round after the Italian qualifier thrashed Olympic champion Monica Puig in her first Grand Slam match for two years.

