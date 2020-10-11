French Open 2020 Final, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

French Open 2020 Men's Live Streaming: Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal. (Source: File)

French Open 2020 Men’s Final, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Tennis Live Score Streaming: With the aim of extending his record in Paris, Rafael Nadal will take on Novak Djokovic in the marquee final of the French Open on Sunday.

Nadal, who already has 12 Roland Garros titles to his name, romped his way to the final, beating the likes of Sebastian Korda and Jannik Sinner on the way. The 19-time Grand Slam winner exacted revenge against Diego Schwartzman, who beat him in Rome few weeks prior, by beating him 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 to book a place in the final.

Djokovic, on the other hand, battled hard against Stefanos Tsitsipas in his semi-final as he came out victorious 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 against the Greek. Although the Serbian has a poor 1-6 head-to-head record against Nadal in Paris, he has won a massive 37 matches this year. His only defeat came at US Open, where he was disqualified after mistakenly hitting an official.

When and what time will the French Open final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic be played?

The French Open final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will take place on Sunday. The match will kickoff at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the French Open final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic take place?

The French Open final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will take place at Court Philippe Chatrier, Paris.

Which channel will telecast the French Open final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic?

The French Open final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will have a live telecast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

How to live stream the French Open final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic online?

The final of French Open 2020 French Open final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be live streamed on Hotstar and Jio TV.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd