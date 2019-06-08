French Open 2019 Women’s Final Live Streaming, Ashleigh Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova: When and where to watch

French Open 2019 Women’s Final Live Streaming: After early exits and disappointments from the top seeds, the stage is set at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday for the French Open Women Single’s Final, between Australia’s Ashleigh Barty and Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova. It would be the first ever Grand Slam final for both of them, after the eighth-seeded Australian defeated 17-year-old Goliath-slayer Amanda Anisimova 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3, and the 19-year-old Czech defeated Johanna Konta 7-5, 7-6 (2), respectively in their semi-final clashes of the French Open 2019.

Barty, already a four-time Grand Slam finalist in the doubles would be looking to better his best singles title, at the Miami Open this year by claiming her first Grand Slam on the clay on Saturday. Meanwhile, her opponent would want to continue her run of not dropping a single set in Roland Garros 2019, as Vondrousova had swept away the British No. 1 without breaking a sweat on Friday. The Czech teenager has won the most matches of any player on clay this year with thirteen victories to her name and has her eyes set on becoming the first teenager to win the French Open since Iva Majoli in 1997.

Here’s all you need to know about the Ashleigh Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova Women’s final match in French Open 2019:

When and what time will Ashleigh Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova French Open 2019 Women’s Final match take place?

The Ashleigh Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova French Open 2019 Women’s Final match will take place on June 08, 6:30 PM IST.

Where will be the Ashleigh Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova French Open 2019 Women’s Final be held?

The Ashleigh Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova French Open 2019 Women’s Final will be held at the Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Which channel will telecast Ashleigh Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova French Open 2019 Women’s Final match?

The Ashleigh Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova French Open 2019 Women’s Final match will be aired live on Star Sports Select 1. The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.