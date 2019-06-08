French Open 2019 Women’s Final Live Score, Ashleigh Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova Live Streaming: Showers delays start of play

Toggle Menu
French Open 2019 Women’s Final Tennis Live Score, Ashleigh Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova Tennis Live Updates: With the French Open facing backlash for their sexist approach, the Women’s Singles finalists will take centre stage on Saturday for the title. Ashleigh Barty of Australia will face unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for the women’s championship. It will be the first Grand Slam final for either player. The matchup offers a contrast between Barty’s big serving, topspin forehand and slice backhand and the lefty Vondrousova’s every-shot-there-is variety.

While Barty came back from a set and 0-3 down to defeat 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-3 in a rollercoaster semi-final, Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova also made sure of her place in a maiden final at the Slams by edging out Britain’s Johanna Konta 7-5, 7-6 (7/2).

What is at stake?

Marketa Vondrousova' tough path

Vondrousova's route to the final has been even more remarkable. The unseeded 19-year-old is yet to drop a set in the tournament and dispatched Britain's Johanna Konta 7-5, 7-6 (7-2) in the semifinals on Friday.

Ashleigh Barty looks in good form

Barty has dropped just two sets so far in the tournament, the second of which came against Amanda Anisimova in the semifinal.

Dominic Thiem beats Novak Djokovic in a two-day semifinal, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5: He will now face Rafael Nadal in the French Open final.

Men's final begins

Djokovic and Thiem is about to resume with the latter leading 4-1 in the fifth. So the women's final shouldn't be too far away... Just remember the women 's final shoulds-have started 1 hour ago.

Ash Barty of Australia faces unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for the women 's championship today at the French Open, partner after the completion of the men's semifinal entre Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem, now in the fifth set.

The covers are coming off

No play in the men’s semi-final and its all covered up at the Roland Garros. The rain also means Barty and Vondrousova have been unable to get much time on the outside courts to warm up, so it still could be quite a while until the women’s final begins.

Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French Open Women's Final where Ashleigh Barty battles Marketa Vondrousova for the top prize. With the French Open facing backlash for their sexist approach, the Women’s Singles finalists will take centre stage on Saturday for the title. Bad weather has forced a delayed start. Stay tuned for all the updates.

French Open: Australia's Ashleigh Barty will battle Marketa Vondrousova in the final. (Reuters)

Unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova became the first teenager to reach a Grand Slam final for 10 years as she beat Johanna Konta 7-5 7-6(2) at the French Open on Friday.

She will take on Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in Saturday’s final after she prevented an all-teenager final by beating American Amanda Anisimova in three sets. Vondrousova will hope to go one stage further than Ana Ivanovic in 2007, the last teenager to reach the Roland Garros final, when she lost to Justine Henin

