French Open 2019 Women’s Final Live Score, Ashleigh Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova Live Streaming: Showers delays start of play

French Open 2019 Women’s Final Tennis Live Score, Ashleigh Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova Tennis Live Updates: With the French Open facing backlash for their sexist approach, the Women’s Singles finalists will take centre stage on Saturday for the title. Ashleigh Barty of Australia will face unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for the women’s championship. It will be the first Grand Slam final for either player. The matchup offers a contrast between Barty’s big serving, topspin forehand and slice backhand and the lefty Vondrousova’s every-shot-there-is variety.

While Barty came back from a set and 0-3 down to defeat 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-3 in a rollercoaster semi-final, Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova also made sure of her place in a maiden final at the Slams by edging out Britain’s Johanna Konta 7-5, 7-6 (7/2).