French Open 2019 Women’s Final Live Score, Ashleigh Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova Live Streaming: Showers delays start of play

French Open 2019 Women’s Final Tennis Live Score, Ashleigh Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova Tennis Live Updates: With the French Open facing backlash for their sexist approach, the Women’s Singles finalists will take centre stage on Saturday for the title. Ashleigh Barty of Australia will face unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for the women’s championship. It will be the first Grand Slam final for either player. The matchup offers a contrast between Barty’s big serving, topspin forehand and slice backhand and the lefty Vondrousova’s every-shot-there-is variety.
While Barty came back from a set and 0-3 down to defeat 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-3 in a rollercoaster semi-final, Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova also made sure of her place in a maiden final at the Slams by edging out Britain’s Johanna Konta 7-5, 7-6 (7/2).
What is at stake?
Marketa Vondrousova' tough path
Vondrousova's route to the final has been even more remarkable. The unseeded 19-year-old is yet to drop a set in the tournament and dispatched Britain's Johanna Konta 7-5, 7-6 (7-2) in the semifinals on Friday.
Ashleigh Barty looks in good form
Barty has dropped just two sets so far in the tournament, the second of which came against Amanda Anisimova in the semifinal.
BREAKING
Dominic Thiem beats Novak Djokovic in a two-day semifinal, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5: He will now face Rafael Nadal in the French Open final.
Men's final begins
Djokovic and Thiem is about to resume with the latter leading 4-1 in the fifth. So the women's final shouldn't be too far away... Just remember the women 's final shoulds-have started 1 hour ago.
Latest Update
Ash Barty of Australia faces unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for the women 's championship today at the French Open, partner after the completion of the men's semifinal entre Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem, now in the fifth set.
The covers are coming off
No play in the men’s semi-final and its all covered up at the Roland Garros. The rain also means Barty and Vondrousova have been unable to get much time on the outside courts to warm up, so it still could be quite a while until the women’s final begins.
Hello and welcome!
