Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
278/5 (43.3)
England
vs
348/8 (50.0)
Pakistan
Full Scorecard Commentary
French Open 2019: Simona Halep in haste as defending champion swings into last eighthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/french-open-2019-simona-halep-swings-into-last-eight-5762943/

French Open 2019: Simona Halep in haste as defending champion swings into last eight

Defeating the American Sofia Kenin, Australia's Ashleigh Barty is through to the quarter-finals of Roland Garros after a blistering third set.

Romania’s Simona Halep reacts after winning her fourth round match against Poland’s Iga Swiatek. (Reuters)

Defending champion Simona Halep hurried into the French Open quarter-finals by sweeping aside Polish teenager Iga Swiatek in a 6-1 6-0 victory on Monday.

Third seed Halep produced a nearly flawless performance on Court Philippe Chatrier against a bold opponent who turned 18 last Friday.

The Romanian will now face either American teenager Amanda Anisimova or Spain’s Aliona Bolsova.

Swiatek came out with all guns blazing but clearly failed to master her raw power, bowing out after 45 minutes when Halep whipped a forehand winner down the line.

Advertising

“I have a good feeling, I feel good on court and I’m not stressing myself about the result,” said Halep.

Ashleigh Barty into the quarter-finals after defeating Sofia Kenin

Ashleigh Barty’s impressive run at the French Open continued on Monday when the Australian saw off American Sofia Kenin 6-3 3-6 6-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

The eighth seed, who claimed a career-boosting title at the Miami Open this year, will play her second Grand Slam last-eight match against another American, Madison Keys.

The 14th-seeded Keys experienced little trouble in a 6-2 6-4 victory against Czech Katerina Siniakova.

“I just wanted to enjoy myself here, play with freedom,” said Barty, who also reached the last eight at the Australian Open this year.

Barty rushed to a 5-1 lead, wrapping up the opening set on serve after Kenin briefly threatened a comeback by pulling a break back. The American had found her range, though, and she went 3-0 up in the second, pulling her opponent around the court — just as she did in beating 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the previous round.

She saved two break points at 5-3 and levelled the tie at the third attempt when Barty fluffed a forehand. But she had nothing left in the tank in the decider, being fed a bagel that put a brutal end to her Paris run. On Court Suzanne Lenglen, Keys was always in control against world number 42 Siniakova, advancing smoothly in light drizzle.

After easing into a one-set lead Keys, a semi-finalist here last year encountered some resistance from Siniakova, who however bowed out on her serve when she sent a forehand long.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: We are one good performance away from creating momentum, says JP Duminy before India match
2 Inaugural UEFA Nations League finals a wide-open contest
3 Budding Pakistani cricketers want to emulate Virat Kohli, says Younis Khan