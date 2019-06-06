French Open 2019: Simona Halep knocked out by teenager Amanda Anisimova

Defending champion Simona Halep was knocked out of the French Open 6-2 6-4 by 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova in a quarter-final shock on Thursday.

The third seed from Romania had been looking to become the first woman to retain her title at Roland Garros since Belgian Justine Henin won three times in a row from 2005-07.

Anisimova, the first player born in the 2000s to reach the last eight at a Grand Slam, can become the first teenager to lift the trophy here since Iva Majoli of Croatia prevailed in 1997.

She next faces Australian Ashleigh Barty.

“This is honestly more than I could ever have asked for,” the teenager said on court at the finish. “That was one of the best matches I have ever played.”

She also became the youngest from her country to reach the last four at the French Open since Jennifer Capriati in 1990.

Ashleigh Barty reaches maiden semi-finals

Ashleigh Barty reached the French Open semifinals for the first time by beating Madison Keys 6-3, 7-5.

Serving for the match for the second time on Court Suzanne Lenglen, the eighth-seeded Australian won when Keys put a forehand into the net.

The 23-year-old Barty will now play her first semifinal in a major tournament against unseeded American teenager Amanda Anisimova.