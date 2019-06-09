French Open 2019: Rafael Nadal wins record 12th Roland Garros title

Rafael Nadal claimed a record-stretching 12th French Open title by beating Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 in a repeat of last year’s final on Sunday.

Merci @rolandgarros for this amazing experience. 12!! Still can’t believe it pic.twitter.com/iNj8Me4iRJ — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) 9 June 2019

The Spaniard, who now has 18 majors to his name, also becomes the first player to win the same Grand Slam title 12 times, going past Margaret Court’s 11 Australian Open titles.

He took command by winning a high-octane first set, but Thiem, who was on court for the fourth consecutive day after weather delays, stayed in the contest and fought back to go level.

Nadal’s response was brutal as he won 16 of the first 17 points of the third set against a tiring Thiem, bagged it in less than half an hour.

The 33-year-old, whose Roland Garros haul started on his debut year in 2005, cruised through the fourth set and wrapped it up when Thiem sent a forehand long.

CAREER TO DATE

# Defeated World No. 2 Andy Roddick to guide Spain to the Davis Cup title in 2004. He won the tournament again in 2008, 2009 and 2011.

# Won the French Open on debut in 2005 and a year later beat Roger Federer in the final.

# In 2007, he became the first man since Bjorn Borg in 1980 to win a hat-trick of Roland Garros titles.

# Won his first Wimbledon title in 2008 with a five-set victory over Federer, a match dubbed the ‘the greatest tennis match in history’.

# Won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics for Spain in singles. Clinched the doubles gold with Marc Lopez at the 2016 Rio Games.

# Suffered his first French Open loss in 2009 to Sweden’s Robin Soderling in the fourth round.

# Regained the title the following year, beating Soderling in the final. He also won Wimbledon for a second time in 2010 before claiming his first U.S. Open title, becoming the seventh man to win all four Grand Slams.

# Matched Borg’s record of six French Open titles with his 2011 victory and overtook the Swede in 2012.

# Became the first man with eight titles at the same Grand Slam when he beat fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in the 2013 final at Roland Garros. He also won the U.S. Open that year.

# Became the first man to win five successive French Open titles in 2014.

# Won his second Grand Slam of 2017 at Flushing Meadows after a 10th French Open title in June.

# Claimed a record-extending 11th French Open title and his 17th major with victory over Dominic Thiem last year.

# Defeated Thiem on Sunday in a rematch of the 2018 final to seal his 12th Roland Garros title.