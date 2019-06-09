Toggle Menu
French Open 2019: Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos claim women’s doubles titlehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/french-open-2019-kristina-mladenovic-timea-babos-womens-doubles-title-5772201/

French Open 2019: Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos claim women’s doubles title

The second seeds, Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos, claimed their second Grand Slam title together after last year's Australian Open, where they finished runners-up this year.

Hungary’s Timea Babos, left, and France’s Kristina Mladenovic, right, hold the trophy (AP)

Hungary’s Timea Babos and France’s Kristina Mladenovic won the French Open women’s doubles title when they thrashed China’s Duan Yingying and Zheng Saisai 6-2 6-3 in the final on Sunday.

The second seeds claimed their second Grand Slam title together after last year’s Australian Open, where they finished runners-up this year.

It is Mladenovic’s third major doubles title after she also paired up with fellow Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia to win the French Open in 2016.

Sunday’s triumph means that Mladenovic will take over from Czech Katerina Siniakova as doubles’ world number one in the WTA rankings on Monday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 French Open Final 2019 Tennis Live Score, Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem Live Score Streaming: Nadal eyes 12th title on clay
2 Fit-again Manoj Kumar rejoins national camp
3 World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma becomes fastest batsman to reach 2000 runs against Australia