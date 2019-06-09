French Open 2019: Cricket world joins in on Ashleigh Barty party

Toggle Menu
After Ashleigh Barty clinched her maiden French Open title by defeating Marketa Vondrousova, the entire world joined in on congratulating her, even her previous sporting world, cricket.

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty celebrates with the Roland Garros trophy (Reuters)

Tennis. It’s not cricket. When it comes to Ash Barty, it doesn’t matter.

Cricket lovers were quick to congratulate the Australian after she clinched her first Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros on Saturday, taking a little bit of credit for her rise in the world of tennis.

Barty took time out from tennis to play for the Brisbane Heat in Australia’s women’s cricket league. The time out from tennis seems to have done her some good, with her ranking _ set to rise to No. 2 _ going upward ever since her stint with the bat and ball.

The International Cricket Council congratulated Barty in a Twitter post that said “You can take the athlete out of cricket, but you can’t take cricket out of the athlete!”

The Brisbane Heat, of course, was more effusive, telling Barty “We are so proud of you!”

Australia’s men’s team was practicing on Saturday afternoon in London preparing for a World Cup match against India on Sunday.

Barty, who quit tennis in 2014 and played cricket while spending two years off the pro tour, beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-3 in the French Open final.

