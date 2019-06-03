Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
279/4 (42.4)
Pakistan
vs
0/0(0.0)
England
Full Scorecard Commentary
French Open 2019: Ashleigh Barty into the quarter-finals after defeating Sofia Keninhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/french-open-2019-ashleigh-barty-into-the-quarter-finals-after-defeating-sofia-kenin-5762943/

French Open 2019: Ashleigh Barty into the quarter-finals after defeating Sofia Kenin

Defeating the American Sofia Kenin, Australia's Ashleigh Barty is through to the quarter-finals of Roland Garros after a blistering third set.

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. (Reuters)

Ashleigh Barty’s impressive run at the French Open continued on Monday when the Australian saw off American Sofia Kenin 6-3 3-6 6-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

The eighth seed, who claimed a career-boosting title at the Miami Open this year, will play her second Grand Slam last-eight match against another American, Madison Keys.

The 14th-seeded Keys experienced little trouble in a 6-2 6-4 victory against Czech Katerina Siniakova.

“I just wanted to enjoy myself here, play with freedom,” said Barty, who also reached the last eight at the Australian Open this year.

Advertising

Barty rushed to a 5-1 lead, wrapping up the opening set on serve after Kenin briefly threatened a comeback by pulling a break back. The American had found her range, though, and she went 3-0 up in the second, pulling her opponent around the court — just as she did in beating 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the previous round.

She saved two break points at 5-3 and levelled the tie at the third attempt when Barty fluffed a forehand. But she had nothing left in the tank in the decider, being fed a bagel that put a brutal end to her Paris run. On Court Suzanne Lenglen, Keys was always in control against world number 42 Siniakova, advancing smoothly in light drizzle.

After easing into a one-set lead Keys, a semi-finalist here last year encountered some resistance from Siniakova, who however bowed out on her serve when she sent a forehand long.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: We are one good performance away from creating momentum, says JP Duminy before India match
2 Inaugural UEFA Nations League finals a wide-open contest
3 Budding Pakistani cricketers want to emulate Virat Kohli: Younis Khan