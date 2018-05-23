French Open 2018: Yuki Bhambri set to make French Open debut

World number 94 Yuki Bhambri will be making his French Open debut next week in Paris. (Source: File) World number 94 Yuki Bhambri will be making his French Open debut next week in Paris. (Source: File)

Yuki Bhambri remembers sitting patiently in the stands at the 2008 French Open and watching the opening round mixed doubles match between Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes. The action on court may have been enthralling – given the history between the two former partners – but Bhambri couldn’t care less. Seated just behind the chair umpire, equidistant to both Bhupathi and Paes’ respective benches, the then 15-year-old had a plan of his own. “I decided that whoever will win, I’d slide to that side of the court and ask for a towel as a memento,” he recalls. “Mahesh won that match, and he was kind enough to give me one.”

Ten years on to this summer, Bhambri will be travelling to the same venue of Roland Garros, this time as a main draw entrant.

This will be the second consecutive main draw appearance at a Grand Slam for the 25-year-old, after he rose through the qualifiers at the Australian Open, and now earned his berth in Paris as a top-100 ranked player. In a career that has been ravaged by injury, this is the first time the world no. 94 will feature in two successive main draws at the majors.

“It means a lot, especially after being where I was in 2016,” Bhambri says, referring to a tennis elbow injury that saw him miss more than half the season. “After not being able to hold a racquet for six months, I didn’t think I was going to play at this level again at that point in time. But being here and being able to play in the Slams is for myself, a big achievement.”

He’s put on a decent run so far this season, and even rose to his highest rank of 83 last month. After making the main draw at the Australian Open, the Delhi lad created a stir at the Indian Wells, where he progressed through the qualifiers and made the main draw of an ATP Masters 1000 event for only the second time in his career. In his first round match, he beat former world 37 Nicolas Mahut, then followed it up with his career’s biggest win when he upset then world no 12 Lucas Pouille. He later stretched Sam Querrey before losing in three sets. A week later, he passed through qualifiers again at the Miami Masters 1000 before crashing in the second round to Jack Sock.

The wins add to the list of big-name scalps Bhambri has picked up, which includes a win against the flamboyant Gael Monfils at the Citi Open last year.

“If you’re winning you’ve got more confidence and belief in the work that you’re doing,” he says. “That’s how it’s been for me. I’ve been a bit more consistent with the top players and I’ve given myself the opportunity time and again to perform and that has been the key for me.”

Playing on clay, though, puts him in unfamiliar territory. Since 2007, based on ATP records, Bhambri has played on clay just five times – twice at the French Open qualifiers in 2015 and 2017.

“The reason I haven’t played much on clay is because I haven’t had many full seasons on tour,” Bhambri says. “The two times I played the French Open were the times I played a full season. I turned pro in 2008, but this is my third actual full season.”

Plagued by injuries

His career has been plagued by injuries, to the ankle, the knees, recently a minor tear in the abdomen. None, however, match up to the tennis elbow problem in 2016. It took away six months from that season, pulling his rank down to as low as 552 despite starting the year at 95.

He now travels with a trainer and has experienced coach Steve Koon involved at the bigger events. Despite his better results and diminishing injury woes, he hasn’t quite hit the clay circuit ahead of his main draw debut at Roland Garros. His first clay match this season, in fact, will be in Paris itself.

Instead, he took time off after winning his career’s biggest title at the $150,000 Taipei Challenger in April and opted to adjust to clay on practice courts. “A lot of it has happened in the last couple of days, mainly the timing of the slides, being patient, hitting the ball with a lot more depth,” he says. “I didn’t feel that me playing an extra few matches will change the way I’m going to be playing on court. And those adjustments I feel I can make on the practice court as well.”

This will be the fourth time he plays in the main draw of a Slam (the previous three came at the Australian Open), and will also be his fourth attempt at winning a first round match at the majors. His best shot came in Melbourne earlier this year, where he lost to Marcos Baghdatis.

But he isn’t too worried about that streak.

“I’d rather be here and be able to play at the Slams than not be there at all. I’ll just keep going on and it’ll come,” he adds.

On television, he watches kids leaning over railings trying to reach out and coax players for any piece of equipment. “I was one of them,” he says, remembering the towel.

His recent results have given him a steadily growing fan following. Now it’s his turn to dish out memorabilia, and he’s hoping his performances will back that. “I’ve had some good wins. I know I’m capable of it.”

